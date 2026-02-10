KPC Foundation Launches INUKA Vocational Youth Empowerment Program

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 10 – The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Foundation has launched the INUKA Vocational Youth Empowerment Program, expanding its flagship INUKA Scholarship initiative to include vocational and technical training for youth from communities neighbouring KPC installations.

The newly launched vocational program is set to empower 31 youth drawn from 14 villages across Nairobi’s Mukuru area. The beneficiaries will undergo six months of training in Welding and Fabrication and Electrical Installation Technology, followed by three months of industrial attachment at the Morendat Institute of Oil and Gas (MIOG), Nairobi Campus.

Notably, 13 of the trainees are young women, underscoring the Foundation’s commitment to gender equality and the inclusion of women in traditionally male-dominated technical fields.

Speaking during the launch, KPC Managing Director and KPC Foundation Chair, Mr. Joe Sang, said the program reflects the Foundation’s responsiveness to the evolving needs of young people.

“At KPC, we believe education is the most powerful equalizer. By expanding the INUKA Program to include vocational training, we are responding directly to the realities facing our youth and equipping them with practical skills that translate into employment, entrepreneurship, and sustainable livelihoods,” said Mr. Sang.

“Technical skills equip young people with market-relevant competencies that enhance employability in high-demand industries. These skills open pathways to formal employment, entrepreneurship, and long-term economic stability for households and communities.” He added.

On her part, Dr. Nancy Kosgei, the Director of Morendat Institute of Oil and Gas hailed the KPC Foundation for expanding its areas of intervention to include development of vocational and technical skills.

“The expansion of the INUKA programme to include vocational and technical training is a timely and impactful intervention that reflects a deliberate effort to equip young people with practical, employable skills. We are pleased to support an initiative that directly responds to the skills needs of the energy and industrial sectors while uplifting neighbouring communities.” She said.

KPC Foundation remains committed to advancing inclusive, equitable, and quality education for learners from marginalized and vulnerable communities across the Country.