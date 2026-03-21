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The outage has affected water supply in Kileleshwa, Kilimani, State House, Ngumo, KEMRI Highrise, Nairobi West, Upperhill and Madaraka, as well as surrounding areas/NCWSC

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Burst Kabete–Kilimani pipeline cuts water to several Nairobi estates, repairs ongoing

The utility said the interruption followed a burst on the Kabete–Kilimani transmission pipeline that occurred at around 0100 hours on Friday, prompting emergency repair works

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NAIROBI,Kenya, Mar 21-Water supply to several neighbourhoods in Nairobi will remain disrupted until Sunday evening after a major transmission pipeline burst, the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company said on Saturday.

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The utility said the interruption followed a burst on the Kabete–Kilimani transmission pipeline that occurred at around 0100 hours on Friday, prompting emergency repair works.

In a notice to customers, the company said technical teams responded immediately and are currently replacing the damaged section of the pipeline, conducting pressure tests and preparing the system for safe restoration.

The outage has affected water supply in Kileleshwa, Kilimani, State House, Ngumo, KEMRI Highrise, Nairobi West, Upperhill and Madaraka, as well as surrounding areas.

Water supply is expected to be fully restored by 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 22.

“This timeline allows for thorough repairs on this critical transmission line while prioritizing safety and infrastructure integrity,” Nairobi Water said.

The utility advised residents in the affected areas to use stored water sparingly during the outage.

It also said water bowser services would be available for priority and emergency needs.

Customers requiring tanker deliveries can request the service by dialling *260# on their phones and selecting the bowser services option.

The notice was issued by the acting managing director of Nairobi Water.

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