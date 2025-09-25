Nanyuki Rd blast reported at fuel station, KPC infrastructure safe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has dismissed reports linking Thursday’s blast on Nairobi’s Nanyuki road to its infrastructure, clarifying that the incident occurred at a fuel station nearby.

KPC said the blaze broke out at a National Oil petrol station along Nanyuki Road and not from its pipeline as some initial reports suggested.

“No. There is no leakage from the pipeline. The fire incident has occurred at a National Oil petrol station along Nanyuki Road,” a KPC source told Capital News.

Emergency teams were dispatched to the scene, with efforts underway to contain the fire and assess damage.