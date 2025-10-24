KPC Foundation, NCPWD sign MoU to scale education and inclusion for learners with disabilities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 — The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Council for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) to expand education, mentorship and inclusion programmes for learners with disabilities nationwide.

The pact formalises years of collaboration and ushers in a new phase for the Inuka Scholarship Programme, KPC Foundation’s flagship education initiative launched in 2017. The programme offers fully funded secondary and tertiary scholarships to bright, needy students with disabilities drawn from all 47 counties.

Since its inception, 745 students have benefited at a cumulative cost of Sh123.7 million, covering tuition, uniforms, and learning materials. Each year, one boy and one girl per county are selected to ensure equitable representation.

Speaking at the signing, Zilpher Abongo, KPC General Manager, Strategy—reading a statement on behalf of Managing Director and Foundation Chair Joe Sang—said the MoU streamlines joint beneficiary identification, bursary support, provision of assistive devices and career linkages for Inuka alumni. “This partnership formalises years of fruitful collaboration and reaffirms our shared commitment to inclusivity, dignity and empowerment,” she said.

The initiative has broadened through Inuka Plus, which currently supports 60 tertiary students, including 10 enrolled at the European Business University (EBU) under a sponsorship facilitated by Nominated Senator Crystal Asige.

Eva Njoroge, the NCPWD Chief Executive Officer, said the agreement aligns with the Council’s mission to expand opportunities for persons with disabilities through education, skills development and employment pathways.

According to KPC, outcomes are improving: in the 2024 KCSE, 47% of Inuka scholars scored C+ and above, up from 27% in 2023—an uplift the Foundation attributes to stronger mentorship, assistive support and sustained school engagement.