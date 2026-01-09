Kenya Railways Temporarily Suspends Limuru Commuter Train Service

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 9 – Kenya Railways has temporarily suspended the Limuru commuter train service, affecting passengers who rely on the morning and evening trips between Nairobi Central Station and Limuru.

In a public notice issued on Thursday, the corporation said the train will not operate on Friday, citing unavoidable circumstances. Normal services are expected to resume on Monday.

“The Nairobi Commuter Rail Service train that normally plies the Nairobi Central Station to Limuru route in the morning and evening will not run tomorrow due to unavoidable circumstances.We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused” the notice read.

The Limuru line serves hundreds of daily commuters, including workers, students and traders who depend on the rail service for affordable and reliable transport into and out of the capital.

Kenya railways train passing through scenic farms

Kenya Railways did not give details on the nature of the disruption but urged passengers to make alternative travel arrangements during the suspension period.

Passengers seeking more information have been advised to contact Kenya Railways through the customer care lines 0709 907 000 or 0709 907 555, or via email at info@krc.co.ke. Updates are also available on the corporation’s website, www.krc.co.ke, and its official social media platforms.