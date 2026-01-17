Connect with us

Project Centinela integrates satellite-based Earth observation data with on-the-ground conservation efforts to monitor forest habitats, protect existing bongo populations, and support the safe reintroduction of the species into its natural environment/KSA

Kenya launches Project Centinela to protect critically endangered Mountain Bongo

Kenya Space Agency, in partnership with Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy and Planet, launches Project Centinela, using satellite technology to conserve the endangered Mountain Bongo.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 — The Kenya Space Agency (KSA) has launched Project Centinela, a landmark initiative aimed at supporting the conservation of the critically endangered Mountain Bongo.

KSA announced the project in partnership with Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy (MKWC) and global Earth observation company Planet.

Friday’s launch marks the commencement of activities under a 2023 MoU between KSA and MKWC to harness space-based technologies for wildlife and ecosystem conservation.

With wild populations severely threatened by habitat loss, climate change, and human pressure, the Mountain Bongo remains one of the world’s most endangered large mammals.

Through the initiative, KSA will collaborate closely with Planet to leverage high-resolution satellite imagery for informed conservation planning, habitat monitoring, and adaptive management.

KSA said the project will focus on identifying and prioritizing critical habitats and restoration areas essential for Mountain Bongo recovery, while also developing a continuous satellite-based monitoring system to track habitat changes over time.

The initiative will further strengthen the capacity of conservation partners to use space technology for evidence-based decision-making.

Project Centinela will also provide early warnings on deforestation, habitat degradation, and climate-related risks, enabling faster and more effective responses to emerging threats within the Mount Kenya ecosystem.

