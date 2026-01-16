Connect with us

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi said plans are underway to establish the new campus to host several key African Union institutions under one integrated facility/OPCS

Africa

Kenya sets aside land in Upper Kabete for new African Union campus

Kenya has allocated land in Upper Kabete for a purpose-built African Union campus that will host several AU institutions and boost Nairobi’s status as a diplomatic hub.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 — The government has allocated three acres of land in Upper Kabete for the development of a purpose-built African Union (AU) Campus, a move aimed at strengthening Nairobi’s role as a central hub for continental diplomacy, policy coordination and innovation.

In a statement on Thursday, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi said plans are underway to establish the new campus to host several key African Union institutions under one integrated facility.

“Plans are underway to develop a purpose-built African Union Campus in Nairobi, positioning Kenya as a central hub for AU coordination, shared services and diplomatic engagement,” Mudavadi said.

He confirmed receiving a briefing by Dr. Huyam Salih, Director of the African Union’s Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR), on the progress made toward advancing the project and preparations for construction.

According to Mudavadi, the allocated land in Upper Kabete will host a number of AU entities, including AU-IBAR, the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia, the Pan African University Institute for Basic Sciences, Technology and Innovation (PAUSTI), the AU Institute for Remittances (AIR), and the AU Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) Eastern Africa Regional Office and Centre of Excellence.

The proposed campus will consolidate AU operations currently spread across different locations, improving efficiency, collaboration and shared services while enhancing Kenya’s standing as a diplomatic and multilateral hub in Africa.

“Once completed, the campus will attract African expertise from across the continent, enrich Nairobi’s cultural diversity, and strengthen the city’s position as a leading hub for AU intervention, policy and innovation,” Mudavadi said.

