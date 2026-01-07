Connect with us

KDF Troops Cleared for UN Peacekeeping Mission After Final Readiness Inspection

The visit marked the last phase of preparation before the contingent's departure. Lt Gen Ketter's inspection focused on assessing operational readiness, boosting troop morale, and providing strategic guidance for the demanding mission ahead.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7 – Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops scheduled for deployment on a United Nations peacekeeping mission have successfully completed their final combat readiness inspection at Embakasi Garrison, marking a key milestone ahead of their departure.

The visit marked the last phase of preparation before the contingent’s departure.Lt Gen Ketter’s inspection focused on assessing operational readiness, boosting troop morale, and providing strategic guidance for the demanding mission ahead.

During the visit, he received detailed briefs from commanders on mission preparedness, welfare arrangements, and logistical support.

Addressing the troops, the Commander praised their discipline, professionalism, and dedication throughout the pre-deployment phase.

He reminded them that they would be representing not only the KDF but also the nation and the wider region, emphasizing the need to uphold integrity in all aspects of their conduct.

“You are about to embark on a mission of great responsibility, one that calls for courage, restraint, and unwavering professionalism. The eyes of the nation and the international community will be on you, and I am confident that you will uphold the highest standards of the KDF,” Lt Gen Ketter said.

He stressed the importance of mission readiness, teamwork, and strict adherence to rules of engagement, noting that the operational environment remains complex and dynamic.

Lt Gen Ketter also assured the contingent of KDF leadership’s full support, particularly in matters of welfare, logistics, and medical services during deployment.

“We remain fully committed to your welfare and operational effectiveness. As you go out to serve beyond our borders, know that we stand firmly behind you,” he said.

Embakasi Garrison Commander Brigadier Jackson Lesaiyo, formation commanders, senior officers, and other military personnel accompanied Lt Gen Ketter during the inspection.

