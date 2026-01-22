Katwa Kigen, IPOA Chair Issack Hassan among 15 nominated for Court of Appeal judges

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – Independent Policing Oversight Authority Chairman Issack Hassan, Senior Counsel Katwa Kigen are among 15 lawyers who have appointed to serve in the Court of Appeal.

Others include Judges Chacha Mwita, Hedwig Ong’udi, Mathews Nderi, Mumo Ndolo, Lucy Njuguna, Samson Okongo, Rachel Ngetich, Radido Okiyo, Brown Kairaria, Paul Lilan, Munyao Sila, Johnson Okello and Byram Ongaya.

Judicial Service Commission Chairperson and Chief Justice Martha Koome said the names of the nominees will be transmitted to the President for appointment, in accordance with Article 166 (1) (b) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010,” Chief Justice Martha Koome said in a statement on Thursday.

She explained that the Commission decisions were guided by constitutional principles, including merit, integrity, fairness, gender parity, inclusivity and regional balance.

“Candidates were evaluated on professional competence, written and oral communication skills, integrity, fairness, good judgement, legal and life experience and a demonstrable commitment to public service, the rule of law and constitutionalism,” the JSC Chairperson said.

Koome said the additional judges will increase the capacity of the Court of Appeal from 27 to 42 judges, a move that will strengthen the Court’s ability to address the existing backlog of cases and enhance access to justice through the timely hearing and determination of appeals.

“The Judicial Service Commission reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the effective, efficient and transparent administration of justice,” the CJ emphasised.