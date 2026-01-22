Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed/FILE

Top stories

Junet: Why I missed Raila’s Final  India Trip

Junet said he had only just been discharged from hospital on the same day he last met Raila in Nairobi.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – National Assembly Minority Leader and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has explained why he was absent during what turned out to be Raila Odinga’s final trip, saying illness and a scheduled medical procedure prevented him from travelling with the former Prime Minister.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV on Wednesday, Junet said he had only just been discharged from hospital on the same day he last met Raila in Nairobi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He added that he had been listed as part of the delegation but was forced to pull out on medical advice.

“My records are there. I was unwell. The day I was discharged from the hospital on Thursday is the day we met Raila at Serena Hotel,” Junet said.

“On Friday, that is when he travelled in the evening and then he passed on the 15th. I was on the team that was supposed to go, but I had a procedure. There are records,” he said.

His remarks come amid public speculation over the movements of senior ODM figures during Raila’s final days, with questions raised on social media about who was present and who was not.

Beyond the explanation, Junet offered an emotional tribute to the longtime opposition leader, describing him as deeply involved in mentoring younger politicians and maintaining close personal relationships with his allies.

“Raila was a good leader. He led us very well. I miss that. He was available, he would guide you on a daily basis, he was consultative and we could discuss with him anything  political and personal,” Junet said.

The National Assembly Minority Leader traced his political career to Raila’s mentorship, saying his rise through local and national politics was closely tied to the ODM leader’s support.

“I was with Raila everywhere. I spent all my political life with him. I got associated with him when I was 24 years old. He made me mayor and then I became an MP for three terms,” he said.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

High Court Declares ANC Dissolution Illegal, Affirms Party’s Continued Legal Existence

The court held that the process violated the Constitution and relevant provisions of the Political Parties Act.

54 seconds ago

Kenya

JKUAT Reschedules Issuance of Postgraduate Diploma Certificates to February

The rescheduling affects graduates who had been instructed to collect their certificates based on a schedule released on December 10, 2025.

8 minutes ago

Kenya

Jubilee Appoints Ole Kenta as New Secretary-General replacing Kioni

Kenta, an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi.

15 minutes ago

Kenya

High Court orders PSC to audit presidential advisor offices, abolish unlawful ones

The court ruling comes amid concerns that several offices may have been created without proper constitutional or legal backing.

33 minutes ago

Kenya

Maraga Signals Coalition Plans Ahead of Kenya 2027 General Election

Maraga said any future political cooperation would be based on values rather than convenience or power-sharing arrangements.

41 minutes ago

Kenya

‘We Don’t Need to Pave Our Schools, Our Sand is Fine’: Wajir Governor to Gachagua

Abdullahi explained that decades of marginalization and limited access to basic services have left regions like Wajir at a disadvantage.

1 hour ago
Raila broke his silence over Junet's fate amid growing tensions in the ODM party party. Raila broke his silence over Junet's fate amid growing tensions in the ODM party party.

Top stories

Junet: I used to speak to Baba 4-5 times a day

We talked about politics, Parliament, party issues and even personal matters -Junet

2 hours ago

Kenya

Buuri MP Rindikiri Injured in Road Accident While Heading to NYOTA Event in Meru

Preliminary reports indicate that the legislator is safe and in stable condition, with no life-threatening injuries, and was able to proceed with his scheduled...

2 hours ago