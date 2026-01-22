JKUAT Reschedules Issuance of Postgraduate Diploma Certificates to February

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – The Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) has postponed the issuance of Postgraduate Diploma certificates for graduates who completed their studies and were listed for the December 2025 graduation ceremony.

In a notice issued by the university on Wednesday, JKUAT said the certificates will now be available for collection between Tuesday, February 17 and Friday, February 20, 2026, citing unavoidable circumstances for the delay.

The rescheduling affects graduates who had been instructed to collect their certificates based on a schedule released on December 10, 2025.

“This is to inform you that, due to unavoidable circumstances, the issuance of Postgraduate Diploma Certificates has been rescheduled,” the university said in the statement, apologising for the inconvenience caused to graduates.

The notice was signed by L. N. Kimundu, the Acting Registrar (Academic Affairs), who advised affected graduates to plan their visits to the university within the new dates to avoid congestion and delays.

While the university did not disclose the specific reasons for the postponement, the announcement is expected to affect graduates who require the certificates for employment, professional registration or further studies.

JKUAT encouraged graduates to seek clarification through its customer care channels and official communication platforms, including its website and social media pages.