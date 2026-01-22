Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The students who held protests late on Tuesday have accused the university dispensary of negligence when attending to the student/FILE

Kenya

JKUAT Reschedules Issuance of Postgraduate Diploma Certificates to February

The rescheduling affects graduates who had been instructed to collect their certificates based on a schedule released on December 10, 2025.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – The Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) has postponed the issuance of Postgraduate Diploma certificates for graduates who completed their studies and were listed for the December 2025 graduation ceremony.

In a notice issued by the university on Wednesday, JKUAT said the certificates will now be available for collection between Tuesday, February 17 and Friday, February 20, 2026, citing unavoidable circumstances for the delay.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The rescheduling affects graduates who had been instructed to collect their certificates based on a schedule released on December 10, 2025.

“This is to inform you that, due to unavoidable circumstances, the issuance of Postgraduate Diploma Certificates has been rescheduled,” the university said in the statement, apologising for the inconvenience caused to graduates.

The notice was signed by L. N. Kimundu, the Acting Registrar (Academic Affairs), who advised affected graduates to plan their visits to the university within the new dates to avoid congestion and delays.

While the university did not disclose the specific reasons for the postponement, the announcement is expected to affect graduates who require the certificates for employment, professional registration or further studies.

JKUAT encouraged graduates to seek clarification through its customer care channels and official communication platforms, including its website and social media pages.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Jubilee Appoints Ole Kenta as New Secretary-General replacing Kioni

Kenta, an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi.

8 minutes ago

Kenya

High Court orders PSC to audit presidential advisor offices, abolish unlawful ones

The court ruling comes amid concerns that several offices may have been created without proper constitutional or legal backing.

25 minutes ago

Kenya

Maraga Signals Coalition Plans Ahead of Kenya 2027 General Election

Maraga said any future political cooperation would be based on values rather than convenience or power-sharing arrangements.

33 minutes ago

Kenya

‘We Don’t Need to Pave Our Schools, Our Sand is Fine’: Wajir Governor to Gachagua

Abdullahi explained that decades of marginalization and limited access to basic services have left regions like Wajir at a disadvantage.

1 hour ago
Raila broke his silence over Junet's fate amid growing tensions in the ODM party party. Raila broke his silence over Junet's fate amid growing tensions in the ODM party party.

Top stories

Junet: I used to speak to Baba 4-5 times a day

We talked about politics, Parliament, party issues and even personal matters -Junet

2 hours ago

Kenya

Buuri MP Rindikiri Injured in Road Accident While Heading to NYOTA Event in Meru

Preliminary reports indicate that the legislator is safe and in stable condition, with no life-threatening injuries, and was able to proceed with his scheduled...

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto Directs Chiefs to Ensure All Junior Secondary School Learners Report to School

Learners to report regardless of fees or school uniform as government enforces 100% transition.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Sugar Prices to Remain Stable Despite Production Dip, Kenya Sugar Board assures

The Kenya Sugar Board said the country has adequate sugar stocks to meet market demand, despite lower domestic output recorded in 2025 and continuing...

4 hours ago