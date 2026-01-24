Connect with us

IEBC Registration Clerk checks registration details

Headlines

IEBC Wraps Up Nomination Exercise Ahead of Four By-Elections

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 24 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has concluded a two-day exercise to clear candidates to participate in four by-elections slated to be held on February 26, 2026.

The polls will take place in Isiolo South Constituency and West Kabras, Evurore, and Muminji County Assembly Wards

Ruling UDA party will be fielding Duncan Mukang’u Jnr and Peterson Njeru Njiru to contest in the Evurore and Muminji Wards

Martha Karua’s PLP is fronting Joseph Nyagah Njeru in Evurore.

Four candidates have been cleared in the West Kabras MCA contest.

The two siblings, a brother, Tubi Mohmmed Tubi, and his sister, Bina Mohammed Tubi, will be battling it out to succeed their father in a hotly contested Isiolo South parliamentary race between two rival parties, UDA and Jubilee.

Isiolo South member of parliament felt vacant following the death of Mohammed Tupi, who died while receiving treatment in Nairobi,

IEBC guidelines state that the official campaign period runs until February 23, 2026. Candidates have advised to keep their activities between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and avoid going away from the agreed schedules.

The Muminji and Evurore Ward seats in Embu County fell vacant after Newton Kariuki (Muminji) and Duncan Mbui (Evurore) resigned to contest the Mbeere North parliamentary by-election held on November 27, 2025.

