MoE gazettes school fees caps in efforts to protect households

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 — The Ministry of Education has gazetted a new senior school fees structure formalizing ceilings for day, boarding, and special needs public schools nationwide.

In a Gazette Notice publised on February 6, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba outlined the approved fees framework for all public senior schools under both the Competency-Based Education (CBE) and the 8-4-4 systems.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that in line with sections 28(1) and 29(1) and (2) of the Basic Education Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Education issues the following fees structure for all public senior schools in Kenya,” the notice reads.

The notice reaffirms nil household contribution for day schools, with the government covering Sh22,244 per student in capitation.

The government capitation remains the same for boarding schools with household covering the non-tuition component at a maximum of Sh53,554 per annum, or Sh40,535 for boarding schools in the second cluster.

The gazetted fee guidelines cover teaching materials, boarding equipment, maintenance, activity fees, medical insurance, and other administrative costs.

Learners in special needs schools will require a household contribution of Sh12,790, with the government contributing Sh57,974, bringing the total annual cost per learner to Sh70,764.

The new fees structure, effective January 5, 2026, requires schools to distribute payments across the three terms in a 50:30:20 ratio.

The CS emphasized that no public school may charge tuition or additional levies outside the stipulated ceilings, and any future changes must be approved and gazetted.