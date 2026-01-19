Labour mobility, climate action key agenda in German FM visit to Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 — The German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Johann Wadephul, is set to embark on a two-day official visit to Kenya from Wednesday to Thursday, aimed at strengthening the long-standing partnership between the two countries.

In a statement on Monday, the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs said the visit reflects the depth and resilience of Kenya–Germany relations, which have evolved into a broad strategic partnership delivering tangible benefits to citizens of both nations and contributing to global stability.

During his visit, Wadephul will hold bilateral talks with Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi, followed by a joint press conference.

The German Foreign Minister is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on President William Ruto and participate in several other official engagements in the capital.

Decades-long cooperation

According to the statement, the visit will reinforce decades of cooperation that have yielded benefits in trade and investment, education, technology transfer, and healthcare.

A key agenda will be the ongoing Bilateral Labour Mobility Agreement, with Kenya expressing readiness to support Germany’s demand for skilled and semi-skilled labour by providing a youthful, well-trained workforce.

The framework is expected to expand employment opportunities for Kenyans, enhance skills transfer, boost remittances, and deliver broader economic gains, while helping Germany address demographic changes and labour shortages.

Climate resilience and green growth will also feature prominently in the talks.

Kenya generates over 85 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources, and Germany remains a key partner in geothermal energy development, climate adaptation, and green technology investments.

On regional security, discussions will address challenges in the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes region, including Germany’s contributions to development cooperation, humanitarian assistance, stabilization efforts, and counter-terrorism capacity building.

The Government reiterated appreciation for Germany’s support in complementing African-led peace initiatives aimed at achieving lasting stability, particularly in the greater Horn of Africa.