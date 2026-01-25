Connect with us

Kenya

Gachagua Positions Himself as Ruto’s Challenger in Early 2027 Campaign Push

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 25 – Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua is expected to tour Othaya and Kieni constituencies in Nyeri County on Sunday as he popularises his unprecedented presidential bid ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The planned engagements come amid a series of rallies across the Mt Kenya region, where Gachagua has been outlining his political vision and laying the groundwork for a possible challenge to President William Ruto.

Earlier, during a tour of Kirinyaga and Nyeri counties, Gachagua said his administration would reverse what he termed harmful policies introduced by the current Kenya Kwanza government and strengthen systems aimed at improving the livelihoods of ordinary Kenyans.

Speaking in Kagumo, Kirinyaga Central Constituency, the DCP leader accused the Ruto administration of lacking empathy for citizens, an issue he said had negatively affected its popularity. He also expressed doubt over President Ruto’s chances of securing a second term.

Despite acknowledging the political headwinds, Gachagua maintained that his focus remains on addressing the concerns of ordinary Kenyans, particularly those struggling with the high cost of living.

On regional development, Gachagua highlighted the longstanding marginalisation of Northern Kenya, announcing plans to tour the region following invitations from local youth. He said the visit would allow him to listen to their grievances and advocate for targeted development.

He further blamed Members of Parliament allied to President Ruto for enabling what he described as mismanagement at the national level, urging voters in Kirinyaga to reject them in the next election in favour of accountable leadership.

In Nyeri County, Gachagua’s convoy attracted large crowds, with thousands turning up in Karatina to see him. He reiterated his position that President Ruto should serve only one term, presenting himself as a viable alternative.

