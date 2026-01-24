Connect with us

Fuel Tanker Fire Forces Closure of Southern Bypass

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 24 – Police have temporarily closed the Southern Bypass to traffic after a fuel tanker caught fire.

The incident, which occurred near the Carnivore area, has been cordoned off to allow rescue and emergency operations to proceed.

According to witness accounts, the tanker’s trailer overturned before bursting into flames, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air and raising safety concerns due to the highly flammable cargo.

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution and use alternative routes.

More to follow….

