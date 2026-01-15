EACC obtains orders freezing accounts of companies linked to Wamatangi

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has obtained court orders freezing five bank accounts belonging to six companies associated with Kiambu County Governor Kimani Wamatangi.

The Commission had initially filed a preservation suit, under which interim preservation orders were issued against the same accounts.

Subsequently, EACC filed a case against Wamatangi, the substantive suit seeking recovery of alleged proceeds of corruption.

“The accounts, held at Family Bank, are registered in the names of King Construction Company Limited, King Group Company Limited, King Realtors Limited, Quick Fix Auto Garage Limited, and Lub Plus Oil and Energy Company Limited,” read a statement by the EACC

The injunction orders shall remain in force until 4th February 2026, when the matter is scheduled to come up for further directions before Lady Justice Lucy Njuguna.

The Commission had initially filed a preservation suit, E028 of 2025 – EACC vs King Group Ltd, under which interim preservation orders were issued against the same accounts. Subsequently, EACC filed E042 of 2025 – EACC vs Paul Kimani Wamatangi, the substantive suit seeking recovery of alleged proceeds of corruption.

“In granting the orders, Justice Benjamin Musyoki observed that the two suits sought similar reliefs. He therefore granted the injunction in the main suit and directed that the preservation file be closed,” the EACC said.

Governor Wamatangi had on January 14, said that graft allegations against him where part of a well-executed political persecution scheme which climaxed with the demolition of car wash and bazzar in Nairobi.

He also cited the freezing of accounts belonging to his business and some family members so that he is subdued into giving in to a certain political persuasion.

Wamatangi vowed to continue delivery of services to Kiambu residents despite the persecution.