Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

DPP Closes Second Case Against Shakahola Cult Leader Mackenzie

The accused face charges related to radicalization and organized crime at the Shanzu Law Courts, with two other cases involving murder and manslaughter still ongoing in Mombasa.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has formally closed the prosecution case against Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, the alleged mastermind of the Shakahola massacre, and 96 co-accused, marking the end of a painstaking phase that exposed a decade-long network of religious radicalization.

The accused face charges related to radicalization and organized crime at the Shanzu Law Courts, with two other cases involving murder and manslaughter still ongoing in Mombasa.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This is the second DPP-led case against Mackenzie, following the closure of a case involving crimes against children in September 2025.

The prosecution case, which began on July 8, 2024, called 96 witnesses, including survivors, medical experts, forensic specialists, and investigators.

Nearly 500 exhibits were presented, demonstrating that the Shakahola deaths were not accidental or voluntary, but the result of systematic indoctrination, isolation, and control.

Principal Magistrate Leah Juma closed the prosecution case after hearing testimonies from key investigators, including Chief Inspectors Raphael Wanjohi and Peter Mwangi, Inspector Onyango Owade, and Detective Constable Alfred Mwatika.

Investigators testified that Mackenzie used the Good News International (GNI) Church to radicalize followers through distorted biblical teachings over more than a decade.

Chief Inspector Wanjohi said Mackenzie exploited media platforms, seminars, crusades, YouTube channels, and WhatsApp groups to spread his ideology.

Between 2020 and 2023, followers were instructed to cut ties with society, abandon education, reject healthcare, and withdraw from state institutions. Parents were persuaded to relocate children to Shakahola under false pretences.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

President Ruto Briefed Ahead of 2025 KCSE Results Release

A total of 993,000 candidates sat the examinations this year.

18 minutes ago

Top stories

2025 KCSE Results Set for Release in Eldoret

A total of 996,078 candidates sat the national examination across the country, making it one of the largest KCSE cohorts in recent years.

34 minutes ago

Kenya

Kenya Railways Temporarily Suspends Limuru Commuter Train Service

Kenya Railways said the train will not operate on Friday, citing unavoidable circumstances. Normal services are expected to resume on Monday.

47 minutes ago

Kenya

Mudavadi Welcomes Dawoodi Bohra Spiritual Leader to Kenya, Highlights Community Contributions

The spiritual leader is in the country for a few days, underscoring the deep and longstanding ties between the Dawoodi Bohra community and Kenya.

1 hour ago

Kenya

“No More Untouchables”: NACADA Cracks Down on Illicit Brew Syndicates in Emali

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa said the Authority had escalated its supply-suppression strategy and would now pursue not only arrests but also the...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Magical Kenya Mountain and Trail Series Returns to Nandi County with Cultural and Athletic Showcase

The three-day event, which marks the opening leg of the 2026 series, will take place from January 15 to 18 and is expected to...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Dry spell looms as January weather takes shape

Most parts of Kenya will stay dry and sunny this January, with only scattered showers expected in select regions including Nairobi and western Kenya.

12 hours ago

Kenya

4 police officers, NEA officials face sanctions over First Choice job scam

Four police officers and two NEA officials face scrutiny for failing Kenyans in the First Choice job scam, as the Ombudsman demands urgent action.

14 hours ago