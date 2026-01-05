Connect with us

Kenya

DCI rules out foul play in Cyrus Jirongo death

The DCI says evidence gathered so far shows Cyrus Jirongo died in a road accident, dismissing claims of foul.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has said investigations into the death of former Cabinet minister and businessman Cyrus Jirongo show the incident was a road traffic accident, with no evidence of foul play.

In a statement issued on Monday, January 5, 2026, the DCI said findings so far point to a crash involving a public service vehicle (PSV), and not a criminal act as earlier speculated.

The agency said a multi-agency team of homicide detectives, intelligence officers and forensic experts was deployed immediately after Jirongo died on the night of December 13, 2025, at Karai along the Nakuru–Nairobi Highway.

According to the DCI, investigators processed the scene, secured key exhibits and reviewed CCTV footage from Eagol Petrol Station near the crash site.

Bus records, amateur videos and witness statements were also analysed.

The DCI said statements were recorded from Jirongo’s wife, Ann Lanoi Pertet, the driver and conductor of the Climax Coaches bus involved, petrol station staff, and several passengers who were on the bus.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula, former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and businessman Ibrahim Sambuli also recorded statements after confirming they interacted with Jirongo earlier that evening at a restaurant in Karen.

Seven bus passengers and the driver of an alleged rescue bus were also interviewed as part of the probe.

“Based on the evidence gathered and analysed to date, the incident appears to be a road traffic accident, with no indications of foul play,” the DCI said.

The investigation file, DCI said will now be forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for further direction, including possible charges against the PSV driver if evidence supports it.

Jirongo died after his Mercedes-Benz was involved in a crash with a Climax Coaches bus near Eagol Petrol Station in the early hours of December 13.

An autopsy later showed he died from severe chest injuries caused by blunt force trauma.

His death sparked public debate and political controversy, with some leaders questioning how he ended up in Naivasha despite reportedly heading home to Gigiri from Karen late that night.

At his burial in Lumakanda, several leaders openly challenged police findings and called for further investigations, fueling speculation and conspiracy theories.

