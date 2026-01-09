DCI hunts Director in multi-million car import fraud

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 9 – Detectives are on the hunt for Timothy Njeru Wanjuki, the director and sole shareholder of East Africa Motors Limited, over a multi-million shilling car import fraud that has left several victims including United Nations staff based in Nairobi counting heavy losses.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in a statement on Friday said Wanjuki is wanted in connection with multiple cases of obtaining money by false pretences, after allegedly taking large sums of money from clients on the promise of importing vehicles that were never delivered.

According to investigators, the suspect targeted foreign nationals, convincing them to pay tens of thousands of US dollars into bank accounts under his control for the importation of vehicles from Japan.

“Evidence shows that victims paid substantial sums of money directly to accounts controlled by the suspect,” the DCI said.

While a few vehicles were eventually imported, detectives say payments to overseas suppliers were often incomplete, leading to long delays, unexpected storage charges, additional fees and other losses that were passed on to clients.

“In several cases, complainants received no vehicles at all,” the DCI noted.

The investigation further revealed that East Africa Motors Limited had closed its physical offices, quietly shifting its operations online as complaints mounted.

Following DCI action, the company’s website was taken down to prevent further dealings with unsuspecting members of the public.

Authorities have also cancelled the company’s registration, effectively shutting it down.

Efforts to trace and arrest Wanjuki are ongoing, with the DCI working closely with other investigative units.

“The DCI strongly cautions members of the public against conducting any business transactions with Timothy Njeru Wanjuki or any entities associated with him,” the agency said.

The DCI has urged anyone with a pending complaint, unresolved case or information linked to the suspect to report immediately to the Serious Crime Unit.

Members of the public with information that could help locate and arrest the suspect are encouraged to share it confidentially through the Fichua Kwa DCI toll-free hotline 0800 722 203 or via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.

“DCI remains steadfast in its mandate to dismantle fraudulent schemes and bring those responsible to account,” the statement said.