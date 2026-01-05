Connect with us

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine.

Top stories

Bobi Wine Appeals to Elon Musk After Starlink Shutdown Ahead of Uganda Election

the National Unity Platform leader accused the Ugandan government of using the disruption to stifle communication and undermine democratic participation as voters prepare to head to the polls.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 5 – Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine has appealed directly to billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, urging him to intervene following the shutdown of Starlink internet services in Uganda just days before the country’s January 15 general election.

In a statement posted on social media, the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader accused the Ugandan government of using the disruption to stifle communication and undermine democratic participation as voters prepare to head to the polls.

“Here in Uganda your Starlink has disabled citizens’ access to its internet just days to the January 15th election in which we seek to peacefully end Museveni’s 40-year-old dictatorship Democracy dies in darkness,” Bobi Wine said, addressing Musk.

Bobi Wine alleged that President Yoweri Museveni’s government has a long history of suppressing free expression, persecuting the opposition, and violating citizens’ rights, arguing that the internet disruption further disadvantages government critics during a critical political moment.

He called on Musk to ensure Starlink services are restored to allow Ugandans to communicate freely and participate fairly in shaping their future.

Earlier, Starlink had stated that the suspension of its services in Uganda was a direct response to regulatory action by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC).

In a letter dated January 2, 2026, addressed to the UCC, Starlink said it implemented a service restriction tool on January 1, effectively disabling all Starlink terminals operating in Uganda.

The company said the move followed a directive from the regulator over the illegal provision of telecommunication services in the country.

“To be clear, Starlink Uganda itself is not selling or marketing satellite internet services in Uganda because it is not yet licensed by the UCC,” the letter, signed by Starlink Market Access Director Ben MacWilliams, stated.

 The company added that individuals using Starlink in Uganda had purchased and activated terminals in countries where the service is authorised, before illegally importing them into Uganda.

Starlink maintained that any usage of its services in Uganda prior to January 1 was unauthorized and in violation of its terms of service, stressing that it had never imported or distributed terminals in the country.

The company said it is cooperating with Ugandan authorities and is in the process of completing its licensing requirements, expressing hope for future operations once regulatory approval is granted.

The internet disruption has become a new flashpoint in Uganda’s highly charged pre-election environment, with opposition figures warning that restrictions on communication risk undermining transparency and public participation during the electoral process.

