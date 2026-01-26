Connect with us

Africa

Museveni outlines 5-year agenda amid deadly crackdown on opposition

President Yoweri Museveni sets priorities for his new term in Uganda, pledging peace, unity, and economic growth, amid post-election tensions and opposition protests.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 — President Yoweri Museveni has set out his priorities for a new term in office, pledging to safeguard peace and security, eradicate household poverty, strengthen national unity, enforce discipline in governance, and support wealth creators to accelerate economic growth.

In a statement on Monday, Museveni thanked Ugandans for maintaining peace during the electoral period.

“In this new Kisanja [term], our priorities are clear: safeguard peace and security, eradicate household poverty, strengthen unity, enforce discipline in governance, and support wealth creators to grow our economy. Uganda will remain peaceful, stable and focused on progress.”

He also expressed gratitude to his family, the National Resistance Movement (NRM), state institutions, and citizens who he said stood for stability, concluding his remarks by wishing Ugandans a happy Liberation Day.

Museveni was declared the winner of Uganda’s presidential election on January 16, securing a seventh term in office with 71.65 per cent of the vote, or approximately 7.9 million ballots, according to the Electoral Commission (EC).

National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, placed second with 24.72 per cent, or roughly 2.7 million votes.

A total of 11,366,201 votes were cast, representing a voter turnout of 52.10 per cent.

Under Uganda’s two-round electoral system, a candidate must secure at least 50 per cent plus one vote to win outright in the first round. Other candidates, including Nandala Mafabi of the Forum for Democratic Change and Mugisha Muntu of the Alliance for National Transformation, trailed far behind.

The 2026 election was marked by heavy security deployment and a nationwide internet shutdown, intended by authorities to prevent misinformation and electoral violence.

Muhoozi threatens Bobi Wine after killing 22 opposition ‘terrorists’

Ugandan judge protests post-election raids amid hunt for Bobi Wine

Irregular election

However, Kyagulanyi and the NUP have rejected the results, alleging irregularities including ballot stuffing, intimidation of polling agents, and arrests by security forces.

Tensions have escalated in the days following the announcement, with reports of raids on opposition figures’ residences and a heightened security presence targeting NUP supporters.

Kyagulanyi has said security forces raided his home in Magere, forcing him into hiding, a claim the government has not publicly addressed in detail.

Exiled former Supreme Court Justice Esther Kisaakye condemned what she described as a violent post-election crackdown, accusing the government of undermining constitutional guarantees and restricting political freedoms in an open letter to Museveni.

Human rights organisations have similarly criticised Ugandan security forces for alleged arbitrary arrests and excessive use of force.

The international community has called for restraint, respect for the rule of law, and the protection of fundamental freedoms as Uganda navigates the aftermath of the contested election.

