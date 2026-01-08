Nearly 1mn candidates to get 2025 KCSE results Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 — The Ministry of Education will release the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results on Friday, a senior ministry official has confirmed.

The official said preparations for the release are complete, paving the way for candidates, parents and schools across the country to access the results.

A total of 996,078 candidates sat the national examination across the country, making it one of the largest KCSE cohorts in recent years.

Education stakeholders are keenly awaiting the results, which will determine placement into universities and other tertiary institutions.

The Ministry was expected to announce the official release venue, time and access modalities later on Thursday.

The KCSE examination is administered by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).