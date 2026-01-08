Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KNEC headquarters/FILE

EDUCATION

Nearly 1mn candidates to get 2025 KCSE results Friday

The Ministry of Education has confirmed that the 2025 KCSE results will be released on Friday. 996,078 candidates sat the national examination across the country.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 — The Ministry of Education will release the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results on Friday, a senior ministry official has confirmed.

The official said preparations for the release are complete, paving the way for candidates, parents and schools across the country to access the results.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A total of 996,078 candidates sat the national examination across the country, making it one of the largest KCSE cohorts in recent years.

Education stakeholders are keenly awaiting the results, which will determine placement into universities and other tertiary institutions.

The Ministry was expected to announce the official release venue, time and access modalities later on Thursday.

The KCSE examination is administered by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Gachagua accuses police of backing goons ahead of Nyeri meeting

Gachagua says security officers looked the other way as armed goons roamed Nyeri, raising fresh fears of political intimidation.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Junet meets Oburu as ODM scrambles to contain internal revolt

Behind closed doors, ODM’s top leaders are scrambling to stop a party built by Raila Odinga from tearing itself apart months after his death.

2 hours ago

AGRICULTURE

Green Party urges govt action to save Kenya’s tea sector, reopen Iran market

GTAP has urged the government to urgently intervene to protect tea farmers, restore export confidence and stabilise Kenya’s tea sector following the Iran export...

3 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto Slams Gachagua over School Placement Remarks, Warns Against Tribal Politics in Education

President Ruto called on politicians to keep schools free from partisan interference, insisting that children deserve a learning environment based on merit and fairness,...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Late Raila Odinga’s Bodyguard Maurice Ogeta Appointed Mombasa County Security Advisor

The appointment was made possible after the Mombasa County Public Service Board established new positions in line with the law.

3 hours ago

Kenya

MP Kuria Slams Gachagua Over Tribal Remarks on Grade 10 School Placements

Kuria urged Gachagua to refrain from interfering in education matters and uphold the principles of statesmanship.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Molo Teachers, MP Raise Alarm Over Rising Parental Negligence in Subcounty Schools

In some cases, parents have opted to rent houses for their school-going children with little supervision.

4 hours ago

Kenya

KMPDU Launches Nationwide Enforcement Campaign Against Exploitation of Doctors Following CS Aden Duale Directive

Over the past four years, more than 3,000 foreign general practitioners have been licensed to practice in Kenya.

4 hours ago