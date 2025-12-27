We used to consume chicken and ugali quite a lot when we met. Sleep well, my brother: Muhoho Kenyatta tribute to Jirongo

Connect with us

Kenya

The message captured the warmth of Jirongo’s relationships beyond politics, highlighting a side of the late leader remembered by close friends and associates.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 27 – In a touching tribute, Muhoho Kenyatta, the younger brother of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, mourned the passing of Cyrus Jirongo, former Lugari MP and prominent businessman.

Muhoho shared fond memories of their friendship during Jirongo’s requiem mass on Saturday.

“We used to consume chicken and ugali quite a lot when we met. Sleep well, my brother!”

Jirongo, who died on December 13, in a road accident along the Nairobi–Nakuru highway, is being remembered not only for his political influence and business ventures but also for his personal connections and mentorship.

The family of the late Cyrus Jirongo, former Lugari Member of Parliament, also described him as an extraordinary man who was not just a politician, but also a father figure and mentor to those close to him.

The family members shared heartfelt memories of Jirongo, who passed away on December, following a fatal road accident along the Nairobi–Nakuru highway.

Jirongo’s sister, Grace, described him as a warm, approachable, and welcoming person, whose presence positively impacted friends, family, and colleagues alike.

His daughter, June, expressed deep gratitude for the life lessons and guidance her father imparted, saying she was proud of his achievements both as a politician and as a parent.

Another daughter, Judy, described his death as a shocking loss, highlighting his generosity and commitment to high ideals, even acknowledging his human shortcomings.

“He was a man of high principles and generosity. His guidance and love shaped the family, and his legacy will live on through the lessons he taught us,” Judy said.

Cyrus Jirongo’s family painted a portrait of a man whose impact extended beyond politics, influencing communities, children, and associates alike.

Despite controversies and financial struggles in his later years, he is remembered as a dedicated father, mentor, and leader.

