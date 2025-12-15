Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Led by KUPPET Branch Executive Secretary Jacob Karura, the teachers petitioned the Government and the National Assembly to enact legislation granting JSS independent boards, administration, and governance frameworks/COURTESY

EDUCATION

Venue Dispute Sparks Tension Ahead of KUPPET Migori Elections

The faction cited concerns over insecurity, long distance, and inadequate sanitation facilities at the stadium, warning that they may boycott the elections if the venue is not moved to Migori TTC.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 15 – NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 15 – Tensions are escalating between the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) National Elections Board and the Migori Branch over a disagreement on the venue for the forthcoming branch elections.

Teachers allied to the KUPPET Migori Branch leadership, led by Chairperson Henry Otunga, have insisted that the elections must proceed at Awendo Green Stadium as earlier announced. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking at the stadium, the group maintained that they will not entertain any last-minute changes to the venue, dismissing proposals to relocate the exercise to Migori Teachers Training College (TTC).

This position follows objections raised by a rival faction led by incumbent Secretary General Orwa Jasolo, which has accused the elections board of bias in the choice of venue.

The faction cited concerns over insecurity, long distance, and inadequate sanitation facilities at the stadium, warning that they may boycott the elections if the venue is not moved to Migori TTC.

In response, Otunga dismissed claims that the stadium is poorly located, arguing that the venue is suitable and accessible. He assured teachers that transport would be provided to ferry voters to and from the stadium.

Otunga further noted that Awendo Green Stadium is easier to secure and control, saying this would help prevent interference that has marred past elections.

The Otunga-led team also emphasized that there is no legal requirement for KUPPET elections to be held at a central location, noting that across the country such elections are conducted on a rotational basis.

The standoff now threatens to overshadow the Migori branch elections unless a compromise is reached between the rival factions.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Motorists set for new festive traffic rules

With holiday travel peaking, authorities are stepping in with fresh traffic measures as road deaths continue to rise nationwide.

33 minutes ago

Kenya

Autopsy due as questions emerge over Cyrus Jirongo death

Fresh questions are emerging over the final hours of former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo as his family seeks clarity on how he died far...

1 hour ago

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

Public Service boss pushes Kenyans to make corruption illegal, shameful & unfashionable

"We must reach a point where no one even considers engaging in corruption, let alone proceeds to do so,” Koskei said. “This requires courage,...

12 hours ago

Headlines

EPRA retains fuel prices until January 2026

This marks the third consecutive month EPRA has held pump prices steady through subsidies, cushioning consumers from potential increases.

14 hours ago

crime

CUE, DCI halt fake graduation ceremony in Changamwe

Agents from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), officers from the Serious Crime Unit, working in collaboration with the Commission for University Education stormed the...

14 hours ago

Headlines

Pope Leo XIV names Fr. Vincent Ouma Auxiliary Bishop of Kisumu Archdiocese

Until his elevation to the episcopate, Bishop-elect Odundo served as the Vicar General of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Kisumu and was also in pastoral...

16 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

President Ruto convenes Cabinet Sitting to approve Sh5 Trillion National Infrastructure Fund

"All this work I am doing is not because I am looking for votes. I have passed the level of seeking votes. I want...

17 hours ago

Headlines

Supremacy Battle as Wamatangi and Ng’ang’a Trade Barbs Before Ruto

The political rivalry pit Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi against a group of leaders led by Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia and Thika Town MP...

18 hours ago