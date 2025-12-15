Venue Dispute Sparks Tension Ahead of KUPPET Migori Elections

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 15 – NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 15 – Tensions are escalating between the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) National Elections Board and the Migori Branch over a disagreement on the venue for the forthcoming branch elections.

Teachers allied to the KUPPET Migori Branch leadership, led by Chairperson Henry Otunga, have insisted that the elections must proceed at Awendo Green Stadium as earlier announced.

Speaking at the stadium, the group maintained that they will not entertain any last-minute changes to the venue, dismissing proposals to relocate the exercise to Migori Teachers Training College (TTC).

This position follows objections raised by a rival faction led by incumbent Secretary General Orwa Jasolo, which has accused the elections board of bias in the choice of venue.

The faction cited concerns over insecurity, long distance, and inadequate sanitation facilities at the stadium, warning that they may boycott the elections if the venue is not moved to Migori TTC.

In response, Otunga dismissed claims that the stadium is poorly located, arguing that the venue is suitable and accessible. He assured teachers that transport would be provided to ferry voters to and from the stadium.

Otunga further noted that Awendo Green Stadium is easier to secure and control, saying this would help prevent interference that has marred past elections.

The Otunga-led team also emphasized that there is no legal requirement for KUPPET elections to be held at a central location, noting that across the country such elections are conducted on a rotational basis.

The standoff now threatens to overshadow the Migori branch elections unless a compromise is reached between the rival factions.