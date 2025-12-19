Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

IMMIGRATION CHAOS

US pauses Green Card Lottery After Brown University, MIT Shootings

“At President Trump’s direction, I am immediately directing USCIS to pause the DV1 program to ensure no more Americans are harmed by this disastrous program,” Noem added.

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya,Dec 19— The United States has announced a temporary pause of its Diversity Immigrant Visa Program (DV1) following revelations that the suspect in last week’s Brown University shooting entered the country through the lottery-based scheme.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem confirmed Thursday that the shooter, Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, received a green card through the DV1 program in 2017.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This heinous individual should never have been allowed in our country,” Noem said in a post on X.

The Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, administered by the U.S. Department of State, allocates up to 50,000 immigrant visas annually to individuals from countries with low rates of immigration to the United States. Most winners reside outside the U.S. and enter through consular processing.

A smaller number may already be residing in the U.S. under other legal statuses when they win the lottery.

The move could have significant implications for prospective immigrants, particularly from African nations, including Kenya.

Valente, a 48-year-old Portuguese national and former student at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, allegedly killed two students in the December 13 shooting and injured nine others, six of whom remain hospitalized.

Authorities also believe he killed a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor two days later.
Following a six-day multi-state manhunt, Valente was found dead in a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire, authorities confirmed.

The tragedy has reignited debate over the DV1 program and its role in U.S. immigration policy.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

UN elects former Iraqi president Barham Salih as next UNHCR chief

Salih, who fled Iraq during Saddam Hussein’s rule, said his personal experience of displacement would shape his leadership of the agency.

28 minutes ago

Africa

Africa calls for equitable access to long-acting HIV innovations at UNAIDS meeting in Brazil

Addressing delegates, the Ministry of Health disclosed that Dr Mulwa stressed the transformative potential of long-acting antiretroviral medicines (ARVs) in addressing persistent challenges in...

58 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

U.S. Warns Against Harassment of Officials After South Africa Detains Kenyan Visa Contractors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 — The United States has warned that it will not tolerate the harassment or public exposure of personal details of...

1 hour ago

Headlines

Man, Two Grandsons killed After Tree Crashes on home in Kisumu

The incident occurred on Thursday night after hours of intense rainfall accompanied by strong winds that battered the area.

3 hours ago

CBC

KJSEA Grade 10 placement out today; here’s how to know your school

Education officials said the placement process is fully automated, taking into account learners’ choices, performance in KJSEA, psychometric test results, equity considerations, and school...

4 hours ago

Africa

US accused of using illegal workers at centre processing refugee claims in South Africa

the US State Department said it condemned "in the strongest terms the South African government's recent detention of US officials performing their duties to...

4 hours ago

Headlines

NTSA Flags Fraudulent SMS Traffic Fine Scheme Targeting Drivers

According to the authority, the fraudulent SMS messages redirect recipients to a website designed to resemble the official NTSA portal and threaten penalties, including...

4 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

India sees Africa as strategic partner in shaping global future, says envoy to Kenya Adarsh Swaika

India sees Africa not just as a source of opportunity, but also as a strategic partner in shaping the world's future

7 hours ago