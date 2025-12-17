Trump designates Illicit Fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction in sweeping new order

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17— President Donald J. Trump has formally designated illicit fentanyl and its core precursor chemicals as weapons of mass destruction (WMD), dramatically escalating the federal government’s response to a drug crisis that has become the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45.

In an Executive Order signed Monday, the White House said the move recognizes fentanyl not merely as a narcotic but as a “deadly chemical weapon” capable of mass casualties, national security disruption, and potential use in terror attacks.

“By designating illicit fentanyl as a WMD, President Trump is ensuring the full weight of the Federal government is focused, coordinated, and mobilized to confront fentanyl as the deadly chemical weapon it is,” the White House said in a fact sheet accompanying the order.

The order directs the Attorney General to immediately pursue enhanced criminal charges, sentencing enhancements, and sentencing variances in fentanyl trafficking cases, sharply increasing penalties for those involved in its manufacture, distribution, and sale.

It also authorizes the Departments of State and Treasury to target the financial lifelines of fentanyl networks, including freezing assets and taking action against banks and institutions found to be facilitating or supporting the trade.

In a notable national security shift, the order tasks the Secretary of War, in coordination with the Attorney General, with determining whether additional national security resources should be deployed to assist the Department of Justice during emergencies involving fentanyl as a WMD.

The Secretary of War is further directed to update chemical incident response plans to explicitly include fentanyl threats.

The Department of Homeland Security has been instructed to identify fentanyl smuggling networks using intelligence tools traditionally reserved for WMD and nonproliferation threats.

The administration argues that fentanyl’s extreme potency justifies its classification alongside chemical weapons.

According to federal authorities, as little as two milligrams — roughly 10 to 15 grains of table salt — can be fatal.

“Illicit fentanyl is closer to a chemical weapon than a narcotic,” the White House said, noting that hundreds of thousands of Americans have died from overdoses linked to the synthetic opioid.

Officials also warned that profits from fentanyl trafficking fuel organized crime, foreign terrorist organizations, and insurgent groups, financing activities ranging from assassinations to armed conflict over trafficking routes.

The administration cited concerns that organized adversaries could weaponize fentanyl for concentrated, large-scale terror attacks.

The designation builds on a series of aggressive anti-drug and border security measures taken since President Trump returned to office.

He declared a national emergency at the southern border, designated eight cartels — including MS-13 and Tren de Aragua — as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists, and imposed tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China over what the administration called failures to curb fentanyl flows.

The president has also authorized military action against drug trafficking operations, including strikes on narco-boats, and earlier signed the HALT Fentanyl Act, permanently classifying fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs under U.S. law.

“He(President Trump) is now taking the fight to the next level by designating illicit fentanyl as a WMD to stop the cartels and protect American families,” the White House said.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid approved by the Food and Drug Administration for limited medical use as a pain reliever and anesthetic.

Medically, it is about 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin.

Illicit fentanyl is widely sold under street names such as China Girl, King Ivory, Murder 8, and Poison.

It can be snorted, smoked, ingested as pills or tablets, applied via patches, or mixed with heroin and other drugs. Authorities say it is increasingly found in counterfeit pills designed to mimic prescription medications like oxycodone.

The drug depresses the central nervous system, producing euphoria and pain relief but also causing dangerous respiratory suppression. Overdoses can lead to coma, respiratory failure, and death, with telltale signs including pinpoint pupils, slowed breathing, and unconsciousness.