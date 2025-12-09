Connect with us

Treasury CS John Mbadi.

NATIONAL NEWS

Treasury Invites Public Proposals for Finance Bill 2026

CS Mbadi said the call for submissions is anchored in constitutional requirements for openness, accountability, and public participation in matters of public finance.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 9 – The National Treasury has invited members of the public and stakeholders to submit proposals for consideration in the Finance Bill 2026.

In a public notice, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi said the call for submissions is anchored in constitutional requirements for openness, accountability, and public participation in matters of public finance.

He noted that Article 201(a) of the Constitution emphasises transparency in financial matters, while Article 232(1)(d) requires public involvement in policy making. The Public Finance Management Act also mandates citizen participation in the budget process.

“In line with these provisions, the National Treasury invites the public, national and county governments, civil society, the private sector, religious organisations and other stakeholders to submit proposals for the 2026/2027 fiscal year,” the notice reads.

Mbadi said the submissions should focus on specific amendments to tax laws for inclusion in the Finance Bill and should reflect the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

Each proposal, he added, must clearly identify the law and section proposed for amendment, outline the issue to be addressed, and provide evidence or analysis to support the recommendation.

According to the notice, the public proposals will inform the tax measures to be included in the Finance Bill 2026, as part of efforts to boost revenue mobilisation and ensure equitable and sustainable economic growth.

The submission deadline is December 31, 2025, for both hard copy and electronic proposals. Soft copies should be sent to submissions@treasury.go.ke, while physical documents should be delivered to the National Treasury.

The budget-making process has key dates in the calendar for every fiscal year. The process starts on August 30 which is the official start of the budget process in Kenya.

On this date, the National Treasury and County Treasuries issue budget circulars to their respective ministries, departments, and agencies. These circulars outline the guidelines and timelines for preparing the budget for the upcoming financial year.

