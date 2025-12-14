Connect with us

Senate Majority Leader Kimani Wamatangi/CFM

Supremacy Battle as Wamatangi and Ng’ang’a Trade Barbs Before Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – Supremacy battles among Kiambu politicians and early manoeuvres for the 2027 general election played out publicly during President William Ruto’s visit to a church fundraising service in Gatundu North.

The political rivalry pit Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi against a group of leaders led by Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia and Thika Town MP Alice Ng’ang’a.

Ng’ang’a openly declared her intention to challenge Wamatangi for the governorship in 2027, remarks that drew heckling from a section of the congregation.

“Because very soon, I will be the boss here in Kiambu County, Mr President. Here they call me Mama Simba,” Ng’ang’a said.

Kururia further escalated the rivalry by referring to Ng’ang’a as the “incoming governor” and Wamatangi as the “outgoing governor.”

In response, Governor Wamatangi exuded confidence about retaining the seat in 2027, dismissing his rivals as lacking tangible development records and relying on empty rhetoric.

“This work we shall continue with, Your Excellency. In 2027, politics will sort itself out and move on. I am the sitting Governor of Kiambu County, and I am the Governor-to-be of Kiambu. Kururia, do not doubt it,” Wamatangi said.

President Ruto was forced to intervene, warning the leaders against infighting and premature politicking.

“I can see politics here is heating up, but I want to clarify something. I have heard people saying there is an election in January, and it seems it has confused some of you. The January election is not for the governor; it is for the UDA party. So calm down for now — the governor’s election will come later,” President Ruto said.

