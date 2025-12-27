State House Road Set for Sh1.6bn Facelift in Govt Infrastructure Push

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 27 – The government has unveiled plans to upgrade Nairobi’s State House Road at an estimated cost of Sh1.6 billion, as part of a wider national programme to improve key transport corridors.

According to tender documents issued on December 19, the project will be implemented under the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) and is classified as a traffic circulation and capacity enhancement scheme.

The upgrade targets one of Nairobi’s most strategic routes, which links the central business district to State House and several high-level government offices.

The State House Road project is among 92 road upgrade and maintenance works planned countrywide, with a total budget of Sh15.6 billion.

Officials say the improvements are intended to ease congestion, improve safety and enhance traffic flow along corridors that experience frequent disruptions, particularly during public demonstrations and official state functions.

Beyond Nairobi, the development programme covers several major towns and counties. In Kericho Town, Chelimo Road is set for an upgrade at a cost of Sh1.1 billion, while Kilifi County will see the Gede–Kakuyuni road improved to bitumen standards for Sh967.5 million.

Eldoret City link roads have been allocated Sh950 million, and in Nakuru County, the dualling of Oginga Odinga Avenue from the Subukia underpass to the Westmall roundabout will cost an estimated Sh850 million.

The projects fall under the Kenya Kwanza administration’s long-term infrastructure agenda, which seeks to modernise the national road network and support economic growth.

President William Ruto has committed to an ambitious 10-year plan to dual 2,500 kilometres of highways and tarmac 28,000 kilometres of roads.

In his State of the Nation address in November, the President said improved transport infrastructure would be central to boosting trade, enhancing security and easing the cost of doing business across the country.

Prospective contractors eyeing the KURA tenders must first meet specific eligibility requirements.

Applicants are expected to submit a Certificate of Incorporation, a valid annual practising license, a Tax Compliance Certificate, and a CR 12 form.

Firms qualifying under the Special Projects category must also provide a current AGPO registration certificate.

All tender documents must be submitted by Thursday, January 22, 2026.

Bidders are required to deposit their submissions in the official tender boxes located either at the Kenya Urban Roads Authority’s Nairobi Regional Offices or at its Headquarters.