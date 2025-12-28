Connect with us

Samburu’s Porro Ward MCA Patrick Lerte Dies

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 28-Porro Ward Member of the County Assembly Patrick Lerte has died, Samburu County officials have confirmed.

Lerte’s death was announced through an internal memo issued by the Samburu County Assembly Clerk, Fred Lenapeer, who stated that the legislator passed away on the morning of Sunday, December 28.

The MCA, who was first elected in 2022 on an Amani National Congress (ANC) ticket, had served Porro Ward for just over two years. Earlier this year, ANC merged with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), making Lerte part of the ruling coalition at the time of his death.

Until his passing, Lerte served as the Chairperson of the County Assembly Committee on Lands and Physical Planning, a role in which he was widely regarded by colleagues as a dedicated and committed public servant.

His counterparts described him as a vocal advocate for land rights and orderly development within Samburu County.

According to the county assembly, the legislator had been receiving treatment at Maralal Referral Hospital. However, details surrounding his illness have not been disclosed.

Preliminary information indicates that Lerte fell ill several days before his death and had been under medical care until he succumbed.

The Samburu County Assembly has yet to announce official funeral arrangements, with leaders expected to issue further communication as consultations with the family continue.

