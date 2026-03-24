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Ruto cautions ailing Tuju on ‘fake friends’

Ruto tells Tuju to ditch opportunists and embrace real friends who can safeguard his future and property amid recent challenges.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 24 – President William Ruto on Tuesday cautioned embattled former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju against associating with what he termed fake friends, warning that some individuals are exploiting his current troubles for political gain.

Speaking in Siaya, the Head of State urged Tuju to surround himself with genuine friends and ignore those with ulterior motives.

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“You know, even the other day they went to lie to Tuju. They went to bother Tuju. They are telling Tuju to go hide in his bedroom and then say that he has been abducted. Just imagine. Tuju needs honest friends,” President Ruto said.

“Tuju needs honest advice; he should be helped. He doesn’t need scavengers who are trying to scavenge off the misfortune of a citizen, those people seeking fame through the problems of a fellow Kenyan.”

President Ruto added that with the right counsel, Tuju would receive sound advice that could help safeguard his properties from loss.

“We want Tuju to be given advice so that he can be helped, his property saved, and so he can move forward. But he does not need those conmen, those crooks who go around disturbing someone to the point they have even brought in the name of Uhuru Kenyatta and dragged it into their mud,” President Ruto said.

“Are those people useless or not? Are they useless or not? Should they go or should they not? They should go for good, right!”

Tuju is currently admitted at Karen Hospital after developing complications following his dramatic arrest on Monday.

The former CS had resurfaced after reportedly going into hiding over fears that unknown individuals were pursuing him.

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