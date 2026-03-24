Modi says India backs de-escalation after phone call with Trump on Middle East crisis

March 24 – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had a “useful exchange of views” with US President Donald Trump during a phone call on Tuesday focused on the Middle East crisis and the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.

Writing on X after the conversation, Modi said India supports de-escalation and the restoration of peace at the earliest opportunity.

“India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest,” Modi wrote. “Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability.”

Earlier, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor confirmed the conversation, saying the two leaders discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.

The call came against the backdrop of heightened regional tensions, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining a critical global shipping route and a key channel for India’s energy imports.

Separately, Modi also spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on March 21 on regional developments, during which he reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure.