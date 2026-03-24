Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Chief Magistrate Stella Atambo made the directive on Tuesday, ordering a medical report after the prosecution reported that police had moved him to Karen Hospital following his arrest on Monday/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

Kibra Court to rule on Tuju’s bid for bail bail, jurisdiction challenge Wednesday

A Kibra Court will rule Wednesday on Raphael Tuju’s bail bid and challenge to the DCI case, after ordering medical care and a status report while he remains under police watch.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 — A Kibra Court will rule at noon on Wednesday on former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju’s challenge to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) case against him, as well as his bid for bail pending arraignment.

Chief Magistrate Stella Atambo made the directive on Tuesday, ordering a medical report after the prosecution reported that police had moved him to Karen Hospital following his arrest on Monday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The court said its direction will consider both the legal questions raised by the defence and concerns over Tuju’s health.

The magistrate directed that Tuju be given proper medical attention in the interim, noting uncertainty over the extent of his condition.

“I will give my ruling tomorrow, the 25th of March 2026 at 12 o’clock. In the meantime, let the patient or the suspect, be availed comprehensive proper medical attention to avoid further injury and/or deterioration of his health,” the court said.

The court added that it could not determine whether Tuju should remain admitted or be discharged without a clear medical assessment.

“I cannot say for sure let him remain admitted or be discharged because I have no idea what we are talking about in terms of the degree of injury or illness,” the magistrate stated.

The ruling will address objections raised by Tuju’s legal team, who have challenged the charge sheet and the court’s jurisdiction, arguing that proceedings cannot continue in the absence of the accused in court.

Bail pending arraignment

At the same time, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has opposed Tuju’s bid for bail pending arraignment, maintaining that such an application can only be made after plea.

The case stems from investigations by the DCI, which has alleged that Tuju staged his own disappearance — a claim that could amount to an offence under Section 129 of the Penal Code, which criminalizes the provision of false information to public authorities.

Tuju faces 3-year jail term as DCI pursues ‘staged disappearance’

DCI Director Mohamed Amin has said investigators relied on forensic analysis and intelligence to conclude that Tuju never left his residence during the period he was reported missing.

Authorities argue that the alleged actions triggered a significant security response and form part of a broader pattern of staged incidents that undermine public trust in law enforcement.

Tuju, who was moved to Karen Hospital, remains under police watch as investigations continue.

Wednesday’s ruling is expected to determine the immediate direction of the case, including whether the court will assume jurisdiction and how the matter of bail will proceed.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP rejects Tuju’s quest for bail pending arraignment as police move him to Karen Hospital

The DPP has rejected Raphael Tuju’s bid for bail pending arraignment, insisting it can only be sought after plea, as his lawyers challenge the...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Explained: How Section 129 could shape Raphael Tuju’s legal battle

Section 129 of the Penal Code explained as Raphael Tuju faces possible charges over claims he gave false information to police about his disappearance.

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

How DCI cornered Tuju: Mobile tracking and forensics expose ‘self-abduction’

DCI confirms Raphael Tuju staged his disappearance using mobile tracking and forensic evidence, raising possible charges under Section 129 of the Penal Code.

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tuju faces 3-year jail term as DCI pursues ‘staged disappearance’

Section 129 of the Penal Code explained as Raphael Tuju faces possible charges over claims he gave false information to police about his disappearance.

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tuju resurfaces after disappearance, says he went into hiding over safety fears

Former CS Raphael Tuju resurfaces after going missing in Karen, Nairobi, saying he hid for fear of his life after being trailed by unidentified...

1 day ago

County News

6 arrested in Kisumu, Trans Nzoia as police crack down on theft

Police arrest six suspects in Kisumu and Trans Nzoia, recovering stolen goods and over 200 mobile phones in intelligence-led operations.

1 day ago

DIPLOMACY

China Vice President Han Zheng arrives in Kenya for official visit

China’s Vice President Han Zheng has arrived in Nairobi for a four-day visit aimed at strengthening Kenya–China relations and expanding cooperation in trade and...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI blocked from Tuju residence amid disappearance probe

DCI says family denied detectives access to Raphael Tuju’s residence as investigations into his disappearance intensify after his car was found in Karen.

1 day ago