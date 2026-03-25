Gen Z takes charge as Niko Kadi movement explodes nationwide

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 25 – Kenya’s youth are taking their political fight to a new front – the voter register.

What started as street protests in 2024 is now evolving into a nationwide push to register millions of young voters under the viral “Niko Kadi” movement, a Gen Z-led campaign that is reshaping the country’s political conversation ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The “Niko Kadi” movement, launched on March 17, 2026, has already drawn hundreds of young Kenyans to voter registration centres.

At its core, the campaign is simple: get young people registered.

But its message is deeper, Gen Z wants to move from shouting outside the system to shaping it from within.

The movement is led by young activists including Allan Ademba and Willie Oeba, who insist it is independent and not tied to any political party.

“We are mobilising Kenyans to register for voting, we don’t want you anywhere in the picture,” Ademba said.

The push comes nearly two years after the 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests, where thousands of young Kenyans took to the streets over economic hardship, corruption, and governance concerns.

Now, the strategy is changing.

“If decisions are affecting you, then you must take part in how those decisions are made,” Ademba said.

Kenya’s youth are not just active, they are dominant.

– Niko Kadi Movement Kenya: Can Gen Z Sustain the Momentum? –

More than 75 percent of the population is under 35, and nearly 18 million young people are expected to shape the 2027 vote.

Yet, despite these numbers, their influence inside political parties remains limited.

A 2025 report by The Oslo Center found among other issues that only 13.6 percent of youth feel represented in party leadership, the youth see parties as vehicles for elites, not ideas and that youth leagues are often symbolic, not influential.

From the 2024 protests to the viral “Niko Kadi” slogan, young people have used platforms like TikTok and X to organize rapidly and independently.

Even celebrities and public figures have joined in, amplifying the message that registering to vote is the new form of protest.

Already, attempts by politicians to associate with the slogan have sparked backlash, with leaders like President William Ruto referencing it during rallies, a move activists have dismissed as opportunistic.

While the movement’s immediate goal is voter registration, its long-term impact could be much bigger.

It represents a shift from apathy to action, from hashtags to systems and from protest to participation

Historically, only about 28 percent of young voters turned out in 2022.

“Niko Kadi” is trying to change that and fast.

With the electoral body set to begin mass voter registration on March 30, the movement now faces its biggest test: can it sustain momentum nationwide?