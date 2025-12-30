Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila death ranked most consequential event of the year

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec  30 — The death of former Prime Minister and veteran politician Raila Odinga has ranked as the most significant event of 2025 in a new poll with 30 per cent of respondents identifying it as the year’s highlight.

The Infotrak poll released on Tuesday ranked Gen Z protests in second at 12 per cent.

Odinga passed away in Kerala, India, on 15 October 2025 while undergoing medical treatment, sparking nationwide mourning and political reflection.

Detention, constitutional reform and handshakes: Raila Odinga bows out at 80

The nationwide survey asked respondents which single event or trend most influenced their assessment of 2025.

The findings show that while the nation grappled with a range of socio-economic challenges, emotional responses to leadership and youth activism dominated public sentiment.

Chemorei legacy at Raila’s farewell: Son of slain GSU officer honors the nation that betrayed his father

Cost-of-living concerns ranked third at 11 per cent, followed by political governance at 8 per cent, and issues such as abductions and financial hardship at 6 per cent each.

“Raila Odinga’s passing marked a defining moment in Kenya’s history, touching the hearts and minds of citizens across generations,” the report notes.

“The Gen Z protests reflect growing frustration among younger Kenyans seeking economic and political change,” the survey added, highlighting the rising influence of youth voices in national discourse.

The poll also revealed demographic variations: older age groups were more likely to cite Odinga’s death as impactful, while younger cohorts placed greater emphasis on the protests.

Other notable concerns included employment, peace and stability, and access to affordable housing.

The data paints a complex picture of a nation marking the end of an era while confronting pressing social and economic challenges—trends that are shaping public opinion ahead of the 2027 general election cycle.

