Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto receives credentials from six new envoys

President Ruto reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties across the globe.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – President William Ruto on Monday received credentials from four newly appointed ambassadors and two high commissioners accredited to Kenya, during a formal ceremony held at State House, Nairobi.

The diplomats who presented their credentials were: Ambassador Adarsh Swaika of India, Ambassador Vincenzo Del Monaco of Italy, Ambassador Verónica García Gutiérrez of Costa Rica, Ambassador Paul Evans Aidoo of Ghana, Ambassador Gia Matcharadze of Georgia, and High Commissioner Lilly Stella Ngyema Ndong of Gabon.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

President Ruto reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties across the globe, noting that the country continues to pursue strategic partnerships aimed at expanding trade, attracting investment, and promoting sustainable development.

“We are strategically engaging with countries around the world to build strong networks that support economic growth and long-term prosperity,” the President said.

Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, who represented Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at the event, described the ceremony as both colorful and significant.

He congratulated the newly accredited diplomats and assured them of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ full cooperation and support as they embark on their assignments in Kenya.

“I wish to warmly convey our congratulations to the esteemed diplomats and assure them of the Ministry’s full support,” Sing’Oei said.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Kenya steps up preparations for 2026 Davos Summit as Mudavadi receives key report

The update was delivered by Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Singoei Korir, who outlined the government’s ongoing plans to ensure Kenya’s effective participation in...

4 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

East Africa’s Judicial Officers Meet to Advance people-centred justice

The conference is convened under the theme “Justice Beyond Brick and Mortar: Unlocking Multi-Door Pathways for People-Centered Justice in East Africa.

7 hours ago

Headlines

IEBC Gazettes Nov 27 mini-poll Winners, Paving Way for Swearing-In

Their official recognition now clears the way for their swearing-in ceremonies with those awaiting to join Parliament anticipated to be sworn in tomorrow.

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto directs IG Kanja to clamp down on hooliganism, vows strict legal action against perpetrators

The directive came as he presided over the graduation of 5,982 National Government Administration Officers, including chiefs and assistant chiefs, on Monday.

21 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto urges chiefs to help identify criminals as 5,892 NGAOs graduate

President Ruto highlighted the findings of the recently released Jukwaa la Usalama Report, which captures citizens’ perspectives on security, governance, and community well-being.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo Accuses Ruto of Interfering in Mbeere North, Malava By-Elections

Kalonzo alleged that state machinery was mobilized to influence outcome in both constituencies, which he insisted were not won “fairly or lawfully.”

1 day ago

Capital Health

Mudavadi: Kenya Requires Sh30bn for HIV Prevention, Treatment and Long-Term Care

Mudavadi said the funding is critical for supporting the 1.3 million Kenyans living with HIV and for safeguarding future generations.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto to Preside Over Graduation of 1,837 Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs in Nairobi

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration announced that the ceremony will take place at the National Police College, Embakasi ‘A’ Campus, starting at...

1 day ago