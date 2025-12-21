Over 1,800 Displaced as Tribal Clashes Leave 253 Homes Burnt in Transmara

NAIROBI,Kenya, Dec 21-At least 1,800 people have been displaced and more than 250 households destroyed following renewed tribal clashes in Angata Barikkoi, Trans Mara South, Narok County.

In a statement, the Kenya Red Cross Society said the violence, which has escalated over the past three days, has left 253 households razed down, forcing families to flee their homes in search of safety.

“Tribal clashes in Angata Barikkoi, Trans Mara South, have displaced over 1,800 people in just three days. Families are seeking shelter in schools, dispensaries and open areas, with some sleeping under trees. Children, women and persons with disabilities are the most affected, with food stores destroyed by fire,” the Red Cross said.

The humanitarian agency added that it is currently on the ground conducting rapid assessments, offering psychosocial support to affected families and mobilising additional assistance to meet urgent needs.

In response to the deteriorating security situation, the government on Saturday imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Transmara West and Transmara South, which police have declared disturbed areas.

The curfew affects several localities, including Nkararu, Oldonyo-Orok, Sitati and Ratiki.

Police confirmed that one person has been killed in the latest skirmishes, as security agencies move to restore calm and prevent further loss of life and destruction of property.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat visited the affected areas and issued a 72-hour ultimatum for the surrender of all illegal firearms in the region.

Lagat warned that individuals found culpable in fueling the violence would face the full force of the law, regardless of their social standing.

“All the inciters, regardless of their status in society, and all the financiers—we are going to treat them as criminals. We are going to arrest them and take them to court,” he said.

Authorities say security operations will continue alongside humanitarian interventions as efforts intensify to stabilise the region and support displaced families.