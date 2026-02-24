Connect with us

Kenya

Kenya Red Cross Reactivates SMS Early Warning System as Flash Flood Risk Rises

The Kenya Meteorological Department issued an advisory on Friday warning that flash floods are likely to occur in several parts of the country during the ongoing short rains season.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 24 – The Kenya Red Cross Society has reactivated its SMS-based early warning system to alert residents about impending flash floods as the country experiences heightened rainfall during the short rains season.

The text alerts are aimed at cautioning Kenyans against crossing flooded roads and bridges, which have in the past resulted in injuries and fatalities.

“Expected heavy rains may cause isolated flash floods in your area. Avoid crossing floodways, stay off flooded bridges. For inquiries, call 1199 FREE,” read the text alert.

The messages specifically target residents in high-risk and flood-prone areas, urging them to move to safer ground and avoid waterlogged zones.

The alerts also provide the emergency toll-free number 1199, enabling affected individuals to quickly reach rescue and response teams in case of emergencies.

The weatherman further advised county governments to urgently repair damaged water and sewerage systems.

