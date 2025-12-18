OPINION: Why Elections in Kenya Are Won on Turnout, Not Ideas

By Anthony Kieti

Strategy and Behavioural Intelligence Analyst

Kenyan elections almost always produce the same disbelief.

How did that candidate win? Why didn’t the “better ideas” carry the day? How did facts, logic and competence lose again?

The most common answer people give themselves is simple and comforting: the election was stolen. Sometimes that claim is justified. Often, it is not.

More importantly, it has become a convenient way to avoid a harder truth. Many Kenyan elections are not lost at the tallying centre. They are lost months earlier, when persuasion is mistaken for mobilisation, and outrage is mistaken for organisation.

Kenyan elections have never been about who is right. They have always been about who is organised enough to turn belief into action. That distinction between persuasion and mobilisation explains more of our political outcomes than ideology, ethnicity or money alone.

Persuasion and mobilisation are not the same thing. Persuasion is convincing someone that you are right. Mobilisation is ensuring that the same person is registered to vote, knows where to vote, is able to get there, shows up at the right time, and actually casts a ballot.

Persuasion happens in speeches, debates, manifestos, television interviews and social media threads. Mobilisation happens quietly: in churches, markets, funerals, SACCOs, youth groups, boda boda stages, WhatsApp groups and ward-level networks built long before campaigns officially begin. In Kenya, persuasion creates noise. Mobilisation creates numbers. Elections are won by numbers.

The recent anti–Finance Bill demonstrations revealed something important: young Kenyans care. They organise quickly, shape national conversation and force issues onto the agenda. But protests are persuasion, not mobilisation.

This is where conversion breaks down. Many of the young people who dominated online spaces and the streets were not registered to vote, were not organised at ward or polling-station level, and were not linked to turnout infrastructure. Anger moved the country, but it did not automatically move ballots.

This is not a failure of youth. It is a failure of conversion — the step where political energy becomes electoral outcomes. Until outrage is structurally converted into turnout, it remains powerful but politically incomplete.

To understand how this plays out, consider three very different counties: Nairobi, Machakos and Narok, viewed through a national lens.

Nairobi is young, dense and transient. Its median age sits in the early twenties, driven by students, job seekers and internal migration. It is politically alert and digitally loud, but turnout fluctuates sharply, with many registered voters leaving the city during elections. In Nairobi, persuasion dominates the conversation, but mobilisation decides outcomes, ward by ward.

This is how three very different governors — Evans Kidero, Mike Sonko and Johnson Sakaja — all won in successive elections. Not because Nairobi “changed its mind”, but because different mobilisation machines activated different voter segments.

Machakos tells a different story. Its median age is also in the early twenties, but voters are more settled, rooted and historically party-aligned. For years, party ground networks substituted for candidate-level mobilisation.

In 2013, Alfred Mutua, a technocrat from the national government, won on a Wiper ticket because the party did the mobilisation. In 2017, after leaving Wiper, he still won, but narrowly, almost losing to Wavinya Ndeti and ending up at the Supreme Court. The party machine was gone. In 2022, Wavinya won on the Wiper ticket, defeating another national technocrat who entered the race late and without deep ground networks.

Machakos did not reject technocrats. It punished misalignment with the mobilisation machine.

Narok makes the pattern impossible to ignore. Here, the county winner has consistently aligned with the national winning coalition, after securing strong clan backing. In 2013 and 2017, Jubilee-aligned candidates won. In 2022, UDA won.

Patrick Ole Ntutu’s victory over ODM’s Moitalel Ole Kenta mirrored the national result. This was not blind party loyalty. It was national mobilisation layered onto local networks. Persuasion alone does not work in Narok. Organisation does.

ODM has historically been strong at persuasion — through messaging, moral framing and national grievance articulation. But outside 2007, it has consistently lost presidential elections.

In 2007, ODM’s Pentagon worked because it combined persuasion with regional mobilisation. Every major bloc had ownership, and ground networks were activated nationwide. That election was not lost on strategy; it was disputed at the tallying stage.

From 2013 onward, Jubilee, and later UDA, mastered turnout engineering. They invested in ward-level mobilisation, logistics and relentless voter conversion. They did not merely persuade supporters; they ensured supporters voted. That is why mobilisation has beaten persuasion repeatedly.

Recent parliamentary and MCA by-elections underline this reality. In many constituencies, turnout has hovered between 25 and 45 per cent, with youth participation consistently the weakest link. Where mobilisation is weak, even strong parties struggle. Where mobilisation is tight, narrow margins decide winners.

The lesson is simple: you do not need everyone. You need your people to show up. Mobilisation is not about popularity. It is about discipline.

The next time the “wrong” candidate wins, pause before shouting “rigged”. Ask harder questions. Who registered voters? Who controlled turnout? Who moved people from belief to action?

Because when mobilisation fails, persuasion feels cheated. But numbers do not argue. They either show up — or they do not.

As 2027 approaches, this distinction will matter more than ever.