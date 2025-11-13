Connect with us

Hassan Omar accussed Gachagua of fabricating allegations linking senior officials—including Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire and Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku—to political interference, calling his claims "the product of a pregnant imagination."

UDA dismisses Gachagua castration fears as ‘panic-driven’

UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar Hassan dismissed Gachagua's recent public letter to the Inspector General of Police as "panic-driven, baseless, and bloated with innuendo."

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has issued a scathing statement targeting former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of spreading falsehoods, engaging in political theatrics, and defrauding a parliamentary aspirant in Mbeere North.

In a response on Thursday, UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar Hassan dismissed Gachagua’s recent public letter to the Inspector General of Police as “panic-driven, baseless, and bloated with innuendo.”

“Your latest public outburst, packaged as a solemn letter to the Inspector General of Police, is nothing more than a satirical drama script miserably lacking in facts and swollen with innuendo,” the response read in part.

Gachagua had written to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, alleging inaction over threats of violence circulating on social media ahead of the November 27 Mbeere North by-election, and calling for immediate arrests of the alleged perpetrators.

UDA accused Gachagua of fabricating allegations linking senior officials—including Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire and Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku—to political interference, calling his claims “the product of a pregnant imagination.”

“The names you dropped, including alleged close associates of the UDA Chairperson and the Cabinet Secretary, exist only in your imagination,” Omar wrote.

The party further claimed Gachagua’s letter revealed the predictable floundering of a political figure whose career is collapsing under the weight of a publicly documented history of misdeeds.

‘Routinely abusive’

UDA reminded the former Deputy President, impeached in 2024, of his past controversies, accusing him of routinely insulting other leaders and engaging in acts that tarnish his reputation.

“The nation remembers how, before and after your impeachment, you routinely used abusive, insulting, and offensive language against leaders who rejected your polarizing rhetoric,” the party said.

“Your record includes political thuggery, violence, looting, and the deeply embarrassing invasion and plunder of the sheep of a former Kenyan Head of State—a permanent emblem of your character,” Omar added.

The party also ridiculed Gachagua’s claim of a plot to castrate him upon arrival in Mbeere North, noting the absurdity of the allegation.

“The sheer absurdity of this claim is only surpassed by the irony that you are traveling to Mbeere North to campaign for a candidate belonging to another party,” Omar said.

“Contrary to your wild allegations, the peace-loving people of Mbeere have no intentions of harming you or interfering with any part of your anatomy.”

Fraud

UDA further accused Gachagua of defrauding a parliamentary aspirant in Mbeere North by receiving substantial sums under the pretext of issuing a nomination certificate that never materialized.

“Before engaging in further theatrics, you need to address the brazen scandal where you swindled funds from a prospective Mbeere North parliamentary candidate under the guise of issuing a DCP Party nomination certificate,” the letter stated.

Senator Omar said residents of Mbeere North are demanding that Gachagua refund the money, framing it as a matter of integrity rather than politics.

“Their ultimatum is clear: as you plan to set foot in Mbeere territory, prepare to refund every penny you swindled from their kinsmen,” he said.

The party also cautioned Gachagua against involving its candidate, Leo Wamuthende, in his melodramatic reactions, insisting that UDA’s campaigns in Mbeere North have been peaceful and lawful.

“UDA has conducted its campaigns with absolute tranquility and decorum, with zero incidents of violence recorded,” the statement emphasized.

“Having historically anchored your politics on bitterness, antagonism, and thuggery, your current outburst is recognized for what it is—a cynical ploy to create a pretext for violence,” Omar asserted.

