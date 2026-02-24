NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 — Renowned national youth leader Alex Matere has declared his intention to contest for the Westlands parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election, setting the stage for a competitive race in one of Nairobi’s most politically influential constituencies.

Matere’s entry comes as current Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi prepares to step aside after three terms in office, with plans that include pursuing the Bungoma gubernatorial seat.

Wanyonyi, first elected in 2013, has served Westlands for three consecutive terms, opening the field for a new generation of leaders.

A prominent figure in youth leadership and civic engagement, Matere is widely regarded as a protégé of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Under his mentorship, Matere rose through student leadership ranks, serving as Secretary General of the Students’ Organization of Nairobi University (SONU).

Other high-profile aspirants joining the race include former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi and Kitusuru Ward MCA Alvin Palapala, signaling an intense contest ahead.

Matere currently serves as Executive Director of Youth Bridge Kenya, a civil society organization dedicated to nurturing youth through informed, innovative, and value-driven initiatives. He frequently comments on civic and political issues on national media.

His public service record includes serving as a Director on the board of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), where he chaired the Audit and Technical Committees.

Politically, Matere convened the Youth for Building Bridges Consortium during the BBI process under the Odinga–Kenya handshake.

Matere has also contributed to national policy through youth-focused task forces, including the Kenya Youth Policy, Kenya Skills Development Policy, Kenya Career Guidance Policy, and the Public Service Internship Policy.

An accomplished scholar and grassroots mobilizer, Matere is an alumnus of the African Leadership Forum under the mentorship of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He also participated in the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP), a flagship US State Department exchange initiative for emerging global leaders.

Speaking at a meeting with clergy across Westlands earlier this week, Matere outlined his vision to included youth empowerment.

“Politics should be about opportunity and service to transform lives, not hatred or division. I am not here because I am young; I am here because I believe my generation has the energy, the ideas, and the resolve to make a difference. Together, we will steer Westlands to greater heights, ensuring that no one is left behind.”

As Nairobi’s political landscape takes shape ahead of the 2027 polls, Westlands is emerging as one of the key battlegrounds.