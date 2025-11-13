Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Omar said residents in Mbeere North are demanding accountability/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA sets conditions for Gachagua’s entry into Mbeere North

UDA has warned former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that he will not be allowed to campaign in Mbeere North unless he refunds funds allegedly collected under false pretenses from a DCP Party parliamentary aspirant.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has warned former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that he will not campaign in Mbeere North unless he refunds funds allegedly collected from a parliamentary aspirant under false pretenses.

In a strongly worded letter dated November 13 and signed by UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar Hassan, the party accused Gachagua of defrauding a prospective DCP Party candidate by promising a nomination certificate the party never issued.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Before engaging in further theatrics, you need to address the brazen scandal where you swindled substantial funds from a prospective Mbeere North parliamentary candidate under the guise of issuing a DCP Party nomination certificate that never [was],” Omar stated.

Omar said residents in Mbeere North are demanding accountability.

“Their ultimatum is clear, simple, and rooted in justice. As you plan to set foot in Mbeere territory, prepare to refund every penny you swindled from their kinsmen,” the letter read.

UDA dismisses Gachagua castration fears as ‘panic-driven’

UDA also accused Gachagua of attempting to distract the public from the alleged scandal by issuing letters to the Inspector General of Police alleging threats of violence and political interference ahead of the November 27 by-election.

“The former Deputy President’s theatrics cannot mask the fact that he engaged in fraudulent activity against a prospective candidate,” the party said.

“UDA campaigns in Mbeere North have [been] conducted peacefully and lawfully. Any attempt to drag our candidate, Leo Wamuthende, into melodramatic accusations is baseless,” the ruling party asserted.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA dismisses Gachagua castration fears as ‘panic-driven’

UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar Hassan dismissed Gachagua’s recent public letter to the Inspector General of Police as “panic-driven, baseless, and bloated with innuendo.”

30 minutes ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Govt Rolling Out Non-Discriminative Development Agenda, Says Kindiki

“It is time to develop the country. We must build our country now and not wait for other people to do it. The President...

10 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Isiolo South MP Bidu Mohamed is dead. He served as Isiolo’s inaugural Speaker

Isiolo South MP Bidu Mohamed has died while receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital. The first-term legislator, who served as the inaugural Isiolo County Assembly...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM 20th anniversary fete kicks off this week, Ruto to grace founders’ dinner

Interim Party Leader Senator Oburu Oginga said ODM@20 commemoration will reflect on two decades of political struggle, sacrifice, and service to the Kenyan people...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nelson Havi dumps UDA for ODM, cites the sovereign will of Westlands voters

The outspoken lawyer, who unsuccessfully contested the Westlands seat on a UDA ticket in 2022, said his decision was driven by public demand.

6 days ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Mohammed Ali Dismisses Claims of Endorsing Governor Nassir for 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 1- Mombasa County gubernatorial hopeful and Nyali Member of Parliament Mohammed Ali has dismissed reports suggesting he has abandoned his quest...

November 1, 2025

County News

UDA scoops two seats ahead of Nov 27 mini-polls as IEBC declares ‘no contest’

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Edung Ethekon declared the two duly elected after no other candidates were cleared to contest in the November...

November 1, 2025

Featured

Ruto Will Honour Broad-Based Deal with ODM Despite Raila’s demise – DP Kindiki

The DP reiterated that in the Broadbased arrangement, the ODM Candidates will be supported in Ugunja, Magarini as the UDA Candidates will be supported...

October 31, 2025