UDA sets conditions for Gachagua’s entry into Mbeere North

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has warned former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that he will not campaign in Mbeere North unless he refunds funds allegedly collected from a parliamentary aspirant under false pretenses.

In a strongly worded letter dated November 13 and signed by UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar Hassan, the party accused Gachagua of defrauding a prospective DCP Party candidate by promising a nomination certificate the party never issued.

“Before engaging in further theatrics, you need to address the brazen scandal where you swindled substantial funds from a prospective Mbeere North parliamentary candidate under the guise of issuing a DCP Party nomination certificate that never [was],” Omar stated.

Omar said residents in Mbeere North are demanding accountability.

“Their ultimatum is clear, simple, and rooted in justice. As you plan to set foot in Mbeere territory, prepare to refund every penny you swindled from their kinsmen,” the letter read.

UDA dismisses Gachagua castration fears as ‘panic-driven’

UDA also accused Gachagua of attempting to distract the public from the alleged scandal by issuing letters to the Inspector General of Police alleging threats of violence and political interference ahead of the November 27 by-election.

“The former Deputy President’s theatrics cannot mask the fact that he engaged in fraudulent activity against a prospective candidate,” the party said.

“UDA campaigns in Mbeere North have [been] conducted peacefully and lawfully. Any attempt to drag our candidate, Leo Wamuthende, into melodramatic accusations is baseless,” the ruling party asserted.