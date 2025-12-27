Moses Kuria Offers Torch for Cyrus Jirongo Burial Amid Calls for Tiriki Rites

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 27 – Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has pledged to personally provide a torch for the burial of former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo, reinforcing calls for traditional Tiriki burial rites to uncover the truth surrounding the late politician’s death.

Speaking during a requiem mass in Jirongo’s honour, Kuria described the gesture as symbolic of the need for truth and accountability.

“I want to support Judge Khaniri. We need a thorough investigation on everything that is questionable. It does not presume guilt on anyone. And I offer to buy the torch, Khaniri, in that respect. Because the truth is important, and the truth is not presumption of guilt on anyone,” Kuria told mourners.

Kuria described Jirongo as a determined and visionary figure whose influence shaped a generation of student leaders in the early 1990s reminiscing his days during the late President Daniel Moi.

Jirongo ranked among Kenya’s most influential political operatives and businessmen at his peak in the early 1990s, rising rapidly during the KANU era as chairman of Youth for KANU 1992 (YK-92).

“The year 1992 could easily be called the Jirongo year. As student leaders, especially radical ones opposed to the government of Daniel Arap Moi, we used to gossip about each other. But our entry into politics was shaped by this man who was very much determined,” he said.

Kuria also praised Jirongo’s generosity and dedication to the Mulembe Nation saying how he would generously give to his friends and locals and would always coin his strategic political movement to the Luhya nation.

“As Khaniri has said, I used to say about jirongo, jirongo didn’t want a jam ya pesa.One money must be spent to pave way for the rest.He was a very good spender on that basis,”

“Every time Jirongo received either money or the prospect of money, he would call us and ask, can we start calculating how much we need to put together all the 38 constituencies of the Mulembe Nation,” he recalled.

The Former MP also urged leaders and community members to uphold solidarity, particularly those with an appetite to socialize while imbibing alcohol.

“For those of us, especially let us be each other’s brother’s keeper and sister’s keeper. And especially David Murathe , those of us from the Uji and Chai Society, let us be each other’s brother’s and sister’s keeper, because it is important that we look after each other, especially when we are on that journey,”Kuria noted.

‘Tiriki Burial Rituals’

The pledge follows Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya’s call for Tiriki burial rites, which include placing a lit torch inside the casket. According to tradition, the torch symbolically illuminates anyone responsible for the deceased’s death, and when it goes out, the person responsible is believed to meet their fate.

Tiriki elders have already visited Jirongo’s home, invoking blessings and curses. Elder Wandabuli of the African Divine Church and Thomas Ingara, custodian of Tiriki rituals, warned that the blood of the Tiriki would follow anyone involved in the former MP’s death.

Given that his death remains surrounded by uncertainty, with suspicions that foul play may have been involved, cultural belief holds that Jirongo could be buried with symbolic items such as a torch, a panga, a knife, or a stick.

These items are traditionally meant to empower the deceased to pursue the person believed to have caused the death. The torch symbolises illumination so that the culprit never finds peace, while the panga, knife, or stick represents the continued pursuit and punishment of the offender.

The father of 38 met his death in a tragic road accident, an incident that has since been clouded by controversy.With numerous unanswered questions and gaps continuing to fuel speculation.

In line with Tiriki and wider Luhya traditions, community elders, family members, and close friends might visit the scene of the accident where Jirongo is believed to have breathed his last to perform rituals meant to spiritually ‘bring him home’.

According to cultural belief, the place where a person dies, especially in an accident, may retain the spirit of the deceased.

As a result, a special ceremony may be conducted to collect Jirongo’s spirit from the Karai area in Naivasha and escort it back to his home in Lumakanda, which will serve as his final resting place.

Jirongo’s final journey is set for Lumakanda on December 30, with special ceremonies planned to escort his spirit from Karai in Naivasha to his home.