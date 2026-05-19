Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Orengo Calls for Urgent Probe Into Alleged Police Brutality During Anti-Govt Protests

Orengo condemned what he described as targeted attacks on journalists and protesters.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 19 – Siaya Governor James Orengo has called for urgent and independent investigations into alleged police brutality during recent anti-government protests, accusing security agencies of using excessive force and violating constitutional rights.

Speaking in Siaya during a press briefing on Tuesday, Orengo condemned what he described as targeted attacks on journalists and protesters, saying Kenya was witnessing a worrying rise in police violence that has resulted in deaths and injuries.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We vehemently denounce the targeted attacks and injuries inflicted upon journalists covering the protests,” Orengo said.

“Press freedom is a non-negotiable cornerstone of our democracy.”

The governor claimed that at least four people had died during the demonstrations, including three allegedly shot dead and another reportedly run over by a police vehicle. He also alleged that several protesters sustained serious gunshot wounds during confrontations with police in different parts of the country.

“These actions severely undermine the rule of law and erode public trust in law enforcement,” he added.

Orengo urged the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to urgently investigate the incidents and ensure accountability, insisting that officers found culpable must be prosecuted.

“We demand that the Independent Policing Oversight Authority expedite rigorous investigations into these state-sanctioned killings and assaults,” he said. “Officers found culpable must face immediate arrest and prosecution to guarantee justice for victims and their families.”

His remarks come amid growing criticism from civil society groups, opposition figures, and human rights activists over the handling of recent demonstrations linked to fuel price hikes and rising living costs.

The veteran politician also raised concerns over Kenya’s economic situation, warning that the country’s public debt—estimated at about Sh12.8 trillion by February 2026—poses a serious risk to macroeconomic stability.

“This trajectory poses a severe threat to national macroeconomic stability,” he warned.

To ease the cost of living, Orengo proposed measures including scrapping VAT on fuel, reducing fuel levies, cutting importation margins, and introducing a Sh5 billion diesel subsidy aimed at supporting production sectors.

“And we say diesel because diesel is a cornerstone of production, not just transportation,” he said. “It affects industries, farmers, transporters and ultimately the ordinary mwananchi.”

He, however, urged protesters to remain peaceful and avoid destruction of property during demonstrations, warning that violence undermines legitimate grievances and threatens public safety.

“Acts of violence, looting and destruction of property must be avoided at all costs,” he said.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kibera Court Releases 220 Fuel Protest Suspects on Sh5,000 Cash Bail Each

The alleged actions disrupted movement along one of the city’s busiest roads during demonstrations over the rising cost of fuel and the high cost...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Reaffirms One China Policy After WHO Assembly Rejects Taiwan Observer Bid for 10th Straight Year

Sing’oei reiterated Kenya’s position in response to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China after the...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua Dismisses Hormuz Narrative as “Hot Air” Amid Fuel Price Debate

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed government claims linking rising fuel prices in Kenya to tensions around the...

4 hours ago

Kenya

DP Kindiki Hails PSV Operators for Suspending Strike, Promises More Measures to Ease Fuel Costs

Kindiki commended Public Service Vehicle operators and other stakeholders in the transport sector for opting for dialogue instead of prolonged disruption.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Over 100 Fuel Protest Suspects Arraigned at Kibera Law Courts Over Nairobi CBD Demonstrations

The suspects were arrested in various parts of Nairobi as protesters took to the streets.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Kisumu West MP Roza Buyu Blasts Orengo Over Remarks Against Gladys Wanga

Buyu condemned the governor’s remarks, saying they demean women leaders and undermine the progress women have made in Kenya’s political space over the years.

5 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto arrives in Kazakhstan for State visit to deepen trade, technology ties

NAIROBI,Kenya May 19 -President William Ruto on Tuesday arrived in Astana, Kazakhstan, for a two-day State Visit focused on strengthening diplomatic and economic relations...

5 hours ago

Top stories

MKU seals China partnerships to boost digital skills, drone training

The agreement seeks to deepen collaboration in digital learning, vocational education, industry-academia integration and sustainable development between China and Africa.

5 hours ago