Orengo Calls for Urgent Probe Into Alleged Police Brutality During Anti-Govt Protests

NAIROBI, Kenya May 19 – Siaya Governor James Orengo has called for urgent and independent investigations into alleged police brutality during recent anti-government protests, accusing security agencies of using excessive force and violating constitutional rights.

Speaking in Siaya during a press briefing on Tuesday, Orengo condemned what he described as targeted attacks on journalists and protesters, saying Kenya was witnessing a worrying rise in police violence that has resulted in deaths and injuries.

“We vehemently denounce the targeted attacks and injuries inflicted upon journalists covering the protests,” Orengo said.

“Press freedom is a non-negotiable cornerstone of our democracy.”

The governor claimed that at least four people had died during the demonstrations, including three allegedly shot dead and another reportedly run over by a police vehicle. He also alleged that several protesters sustained serious gunshot wounds during confrontations with police in different parts of the country.

“These actions severely undermine the rule of law and erode public trust in law enforcement,” he added.

Orengo urged the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to urgently investigate the incidents and ensure accountability, insisting that officers found culpable must be prosecuted.

“We demand that the Independent Policing Oversight Authority expedite rigorous investigations into these state-sanctioned killings and assaults,” he said. “Officers found culpable must face immediate arrest and prosecution to guarantee justice for victims and their families.”

His remarks come amid growing criticism from civil society groups, opposition figures, and human rights activists over the handling of recent demonstrations linked to fuel price hikes and rising living costs.

The veteran politician also raised concerns over Kenya’s economic situation, warning that the country’s public debt—estimated at about Sh12.8 trillion by February 2026—poses a serious risk to macroeconomic stability.

“This trajectory poses a severe threat to national macroeconomic stability,” he warned.

To ease the cost of living, Orengo proposed measures including scrapping VAT on fuel, reducing fuel levies, cutting importation margins, and introducing a Sh5 billion diesel subsidy aimed at supporting production sectors.

“And we say diesel because diesel is a cornerstone of production, not just transportation,” he said. “It affects industries, farmers, transporters and ultimately the ordinary mwananchi.”

He, however, urged protesters to remain peaceful and avoid destruction of property during demonstrations, warning that violence undermines legitimate grievances and threatens public safety.

“Acts of violence, looting and destruction of property must be avoided at all costs,” he said.