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Kenya

IEBC to clear Ol Kalou By-Election Aspirants on May 25-26

The Commission called on all aspirants to ensure they meet the constitutional and statutory requirements before submitting their nomination papers.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 20 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has scheduled the registration of candidates for the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election for May 25 and 26, 2026.

According to a notice issued on Tuesday, the exercise will be conducted at PCEA Hall in Ol Kalou, ahead of the July 16 mini-poll.

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The Commission called on all aspirants to ensure they meet the constitutional and statutory requirements before submitting their nomination papers.

The by-election was triggered by the death of Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho on March 29 while receiving treatment in Nairobi.

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