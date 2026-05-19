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Kenya Reaffirms One China Policy After WHO Assembly Rejects Taiwan Observer Bid for 10th Straight Year

Sing’oei reiterated Kenya’s position in response to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China after the proposal was voted down on May 18.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 18 – Kenya has reaffirmed its adherence to the One China Policy following the decision by the 79th World Health Assembly to reject a proposal seeking Taiwan’s participation as an observer for the 10th consecutive year.

Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir Sing’oei reiterated Kenya’s position in response to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China after the proposal was voted down on May 18.

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“Kenya associates itself unequivocally with the One China Policy,” Sing’oei said Tuesday.

The decision was announced during the 79th session of the World Health Assembly held in Geneva.

In a detailed statement, China’s Foreign Ministry said both the General Committee and the plenary session of the assembly rejected what it described as the “so-called proposal” to invite Taiwan to participate in the assembly as an observer.

Beijing said the repeated rejection reflected broad international support for the One China principle.

China maintained that Taiwan’s participation in international organisations, including the World Health Organization, must be handled in accordance with the One China principle as enshrined in United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 and World Health Assembly Resolution 25.1.

According to Beijing, Taiwan may only participate in the WHA with approval from China’s central government.Chinese authorities argued that the political basis that previously allowed Taiwan observer status no longer exists due to what Beijing described as separatist positions taken by Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party administration
China further stated that Taiwan continues to participate in global health cooperation through technical channels.

According to the Chinese government, 18 medical and health experts from Taiwan were approved over the past year to participate in WHO technical meetings covering areas such as vaccine development, mental health, immunisation strategy and digital health.

Beijing said Taiwan has “sufficient and unimpeded channels” to exchange public health information with the WHO and the international community, dismissing claims that Taiwan’s exclusion creates a gap in global disease prevention efforts.

China also accused Taiwan’s authorities and a small group of countries of attempting to distort UN Resolution 2758 in order to challenge China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The overwhelming majority of countries in the international community have reaffirmed to the Chinese side that they uphold UNGA Resolution 2758, firmly support the one-China principle, and oppose Taiwan’s participation in the WHA,” China’s Foreign Ministry said.

Kenya’s endorsement of the One China Policy aligns with its longstanding diplomatic position recognising the People’s Republic of China as the sole legitimate government of China, with Taiwan considered an integral part of Chinese territory.

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