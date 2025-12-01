Moses Kuria Names Aladwa as Deputy in Nairobi Gubernatorial Race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1— Former Cabinet Secretary and ex-Presidential Advisor Moses Kuria has formally unveiled Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa as his running mate in the 2027 Nairobi gubernatorial race, marking one of the earliest and most unexpected political pairings ahead of the next General Election.

Kuria, who announced his candidacy in October, said his choice of Aladwa was driven purely by a shared commitment to transforming Nairobi—not by ethnicity or party affiliation.

“Not because of our tribes. Not because of our parties. Because we care for Nairobi. Because we understand what Nairobians are going through. Because we have local, regional and global networks to fix Nairobi,” Kuria said during the announcement which was accompanied by a poster of him and Aladwa.

“Because we have many years of combined leadership and managerial experience. Because we are not tribal. Because we have what it takes to MAKE NAIROBI WORK AGAIN,”

The Makadara legislator is yet to comment on the announcement.

Kuria becomes the latest high-profile politician to declare his intention to unseat Governor Johnson Sakaja.

His decision, he said earlier, was inspired by President William Ruto’s public frustration over Nairobi’s deteriorating standards—particularly rampant garbage, poor sanitation, and failing urban infrastructure.

“Dear President William Ruto. Today you spoke to my heart… Nairobi cannot continue to be the city of filth, garbage and incompetence. I have heard your cry. That is why I will offer myself to be the governor of the great County of Nairobi in 2027,” Kuria posted on his social media pages on October 13.

President Ruto has recently intensified calls for accountability within Nairobi County, announcing a renewed partnership between the national government, the county administration, and private sector players to address waste management.

“Nairobi cannot continue to be the city in the filth. You see that we have already started cleaning the Nairobi River… All estates are in the final stages of signing an agreement with the private sector on how we are going to clean this city. It cannot continue the way it is,” Ruto said at the time.

The Head of State underscored that sanitation, road conditions, lighting, and urban planning remain priority areas—pledging national government support to upgrade Nairobi’s roads, drainage, and street lighting.

“We must not have mud along our roads. This city will have streetlights so that Nairobi becomes motorable and a city in the light, not in darkness. I have committed that the national government will provide resources,” he said.

Kuria’s selection of George Aladwa—an ODM stalwart, former Nairobi Mayor, and one of the late Raila Odinga’s trusted political mobilisers—signals a bold cross-party strategy aimed at appealing to Nairobi’s ethnically and politically diverse voter base.

With two years to go, Nairobi’s 2027 gubernatorial race is already shaping up to be one of the most competitive yet—now featuring a high-profile challenger armed with a cross-party running mate.