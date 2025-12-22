Connect with us

Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni/CFM

Kenya

Ministry of Health Warns Against Misuse of “Blue Pill,” Cites Heart Risks

PS Muthoni said the drug, medically known as sildenafil, is a prescription-only medicine and should not be sold over the counter.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 22 – The Ministry of Health has raised the alarm over the misuse and illegal sale of the so-called “blue pill,” warning that unsupervised consumption of the prescription medicine poses serious health risks, including heart attacks and strokes.

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said the drug, medically known as sildenafil, is a prescription-only medicine and should not be sold over the counter.

She noted that sildenafil is approved for the treatment of erectile dysfunction and pulmonary arterial hypertension, and must only be used under medical guidance.

“The ‘blue pill’ commonly refers to sildenafil, which is strictly a prescription-only medicine and not an over-the-counter product,” Dr Muthoni said.

“When taken with other medicines, especially nitrates or certain blood pressure and heart medicines it can cause dangerous interactions and increase the risk of life-threatening events such as heart attack and stroke.”

The warning comes amid growing concern over the widespread availability of sildenafil in informal outlets and some pharmacies, where it is reportedly sold without prescriptions.

PS Muthoni urged members of the public to seek medical advice before using the drug, stressing that self-medication could have fatal consequences, particularly for individuals with underlying heart conditions.

In response to the growing misuse, the Ministry of Health has rolled out a series of regulatory measures to tighten control over prescription medicines.

Among the steps taken is the implementation of a monitoring system that requires pharmaceutical wholesalers to document and report sales of prescription-only medicines to retailers. The ministry is also conducting audits and inspections of pharmacies, including reviews of prescription records to ensure controlled and lawful dispensing.

Additionally, the ministry has intensified public education campaigns to inform consumers about the risks and legal consequences of using prescription medicines without a valid prescription.

PS Muthoni said the government remains committed to safeguarding public health and ensuring medicines are used safely and responsibly.She warned  that abuse of regulated drugs not only endangers lives but also undermines the country’s healthcare system.

“We are urging Kenyans to consult a doctor or pharmacist before using any prescription medicine,” she said.

Health authorities have recently intensified warnings over a series of “sudden deaths” linked to the misuse of the “blue pill” (Sildenafil) and its unlicensed alternatives.

According to the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB), these fatalities often occur when users with undiagnosed heart conditions or high blood pressure experience a fatal drop in blood pressure or cardiac arrest during physical exertion.

The danger has been compounded by a surge in counterfeit or “herbal” versions, such as those found during recent 2024 and 2025 crackdowns in the Rift Valley and Nakuru, which often contain hidden, dangerously high doses of the drug.

