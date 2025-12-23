Connect with us

Majority Hail Govt Handling of Raila’s State Funeral, TIFA Survey Shows

When combined with those who described themselves as somewhat satisfied, nearly 90% of respondents endorsed the state’s handling of the transition.

NAIROBI,Kenya Dec 23 – A significant majority of Kenyans have expressed approval of how President William Ruto’s administration managed the state funeral of the late opposition leader Raila Odinga, according to a national survey released today by TIFA Research.

The survey shows that 60% of citizens were very satisfied with the government’s organization and execution of the burial rites. When combined with those who described themselves as somewhat satisfied, nearly 90% of respondents endorsed the state’s handling of the transition.

The findings suggest that the administration’s efforts to provide Odinga with a dignified send-off resonated even in regions historically opposed to him.

The highest levels of satisfaction were recorded in the Central Rift (78%), Western Kenya (68%), and Northern Kenya (65%). Nairobi, the nation’s political hub, saw 63% of residents give top marks for the funeral’s conduct.

Even in Odinga’s stronghold of Nyanza, sentiment was largely positive. While 54% were “very satisfied,” an additional 39% reported being somewhat satisfied, indicating widespread recognition of the state’s efforts in the region most affected by his passing.

Insincerity and Logistical Issues

However, the approval was not unanimous. About 11% of Kenyans expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s role.

The TIFA report notes that a key reason for this was perceived insincerity, roughly 22% of dissatisfied respondents felt that glowing tributes from senior officials conflicted with what they saw as the political and electoral abuses Odinga endured during his lifetime.

Logistical challenges were also raised. Nearly a quarter of dissatisfied respondents (23%) cited incidents of chaos, violence, or being blocked during public viewings of the late leader.

Other grievances included lack of transparency regarding Odinga’s illness and death (11%), a perception that the mourning period was too brief (11%), and the exclusion of certain opposition figures from the official speakers’ list (3%).

